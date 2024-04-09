Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal Wins 2024 Bloomberg New Energy Finance Pioneers Award

Li-Metal and its technologies recognized for playing a key role in helping create a more sustainable lithium metal battery supply chain and supporting the growth of the clean energy transition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(OTCQB:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal production technologies, today announced that it has been selected as a winner for the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Pioneers Award for 2024.

Li-Metal was recognized by a BNEF Pioneers Award for its lithium metal and ultra-thin physical vapour deposition (PVD) anode production technologies. Li-Metal's patented lithium metal technology, which is the only technology capable of producing lithium metal directly from lithium carbonate, is significantly more cost effective than traditional processes and avoids producing harmful chlorine gas by-product. Li-Metal's PVD anode technology eliminates the need for graphite and produces ultra-thin, high performance lithium metal anodes, which minimizes excess lithium in the battery to improve safety and limit waste of a valuable resource. Combined together, Li-Metal's vertically integrated technologies and process can sustainably produce the critical materials and battery components required for lithium metal batteries, which are expected to be essential for future electric vehicles, and enabling advanced niches of transportation, including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL).

"Li-Metal is honored to be selected as a winner for the 2024 BNEF Pioneers program," said Li-Metal's CEO, Dr. Srini Godavarthy. "This award serves as a strong testament to the tremendous work and accomplishments our team has achieved. Importantly, this recognition further shines a light on the importance of our novel and innovative technologies that will continue to play a key role in enabling next-generation technologies for a better and greener future. Li-Metal is poised to scale our technologies and support our current and prospective OEMs and battery developer customers with our materials, which are compliant with the Inflation Reduction Act, to further support their commercialization and go-to-market efforts."

BNEF is a leading strategic research provider covering disruptive technologies on the pathways to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy. For more than a decade, the BNEF Pioneers program has identified a group of game-changing technologies or innovations annually - each with the potential to accelerate global decarbonization and halt climate change. The winners proved they offer a novel, scalable, and competitive solution and that help increase understanding of the climate, scale carbon capture, utilization and storage, and promote climate adaption.

Li-Metal (CSE: LIM) (OTCQB: LIMFF) (FSE: 5ZO) is a Canadian-based vertically integrated battery materials company and innovator commercializing technologies to enable next-generation batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. We believe our patented lithium metal technology, next-generation battery anode technology and production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing solutions and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries. Li-Metal's battery materials support battery developers' ability to power more cost-effective electric vehicles that go farther and unlock the future of transportation. For more information, visit: https://li-metal.com.

