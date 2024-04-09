Jobber, Qualtrics and Venti Campaigns Earn PAN Communications PRovoke Media's 2024 North American SABRE Awards Finalist Status in Key Categories

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / PAN Communications , a midsize independent integrated marketing and public relations agency serving B2B technology and healthcare brands, announced today that its campaign work for Jobber , Qualtrics and Venti has earned PRovoke Media's 2024 North American SABRE Awards finalist status.

"SABRE stands for Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement, and the efforts to support these achievements are exceptional," said PAN Chief Client Officer Darlene Doyle . "I couldn't be prouder of what PAN's teams continue to accomplish alongside our clients to support their growth and leadership positions - from helping Jobber move from Series D to media domination, Qualtrics rise to a category leader and Venti lead the race towards self-driving success."

Jobber enlisted PAN's help to raise awareness of the brand's momentum among key stakeholders, including homeowners, service providers and investors, and to develop messaging that highlighted the company's sustainable growth through its customer commitments.

Qualtrics partnered with PAN to help establish its brand as the conversation leader on experience management (XM), as well as strengthen XM as a topic specifically within the healthcare sector, while strategically leveraging Qualtrics' proprietary data findings to underscore real-world impact.

Venti tapped PAN for assistance in more closely aligning its autonomous vehicle logistics solutions with industrial hubs, elevating the thought leadership profile of the company's chief executive officer along with the brand's innovation story.

Following its recognition in 2023 as PRovoke Media's Technology Agency of the Year, PAN is also among the finalists in consideration for the 2024 Technology Agency of the Year award.

"Back-to-back accolades like these aren't possible without our expert teams or our B2B technology and healthcare technology clients," said PAN President and Chief Executive Officer Philip A. Nardone . "We're honored to be joined by such well-respected firms in all categories and looking forward to seeing our industry continue to innovate."

Additional PR industry awards and recognition under the proverbial belt of PAN include PRovoke Media's 2024 Data-Driven Agency of the Year award win, 2024 Best Midsize Agency to Work For top-five status and 2023 Global Technology Agency of the Year finalist status.

View the full list of 2024 North American SABRE Awards category finalists here, and see the full list of 2024 Technology Agency of the Year finalists here . Winners will be announced at the North American SABRE Awards ceremony, which will take place on May 1, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York, New York.

To keep up with future PAN news, subscribe to the agency's email list here .

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a midsize integrated marketing and PR agency trusted by B2B technology and healthcare companies to build brand awareness that helps generate demand and ignite growth. Recognized as a two-time Technology Agency of the Year ( 2023 , 2018 ), the firm's insights-driven approach helps clients transform ideas into captivating stories. The agency's teams are positioned to help companies emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy for a variety of brands such as Algolia, athenahealth, OneStream Software, Radial and Veeam. For more information, visit our website at pancommunications.com and follow us on X, formerly Twitter ( @PANcomm ).

Contact:

Alyssa Tyson

atyson@pancomm.com

Source: PAN Communications

View the original press release on accesswire.com