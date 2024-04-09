CeCors, Inc.: VETCOMM Opens New Headquarters: Poised for Enhanced Operations and Team Collaboration

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / CeCors, Inc. (the "Company" or "CEOS") (OTC PINK:CEOS), is proud to announce that its subsidiary, VETCOMM, a leader in veterans' benefits, has relocated to new headquarters at 1010 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas, CA 92024. This strategic move not only marks a new chapter in the company's commitment to empowering veterans but also sets a new standard for collaborative and efficient operations within the office. It enhances VETCOMM's ability to provide quality services efficiently, reinforcing its mission to improve access to essential services and benefits for veterans. Located in a prime San Diego County area, the new standalone building is a testament to VETCOMM's dedication to expanding its reach and enhancing its impact in the veteran community.

Key highlights of the new office space include:

Enhanced Facilities: VETCOMM's new headquarters come fully furnished thanks to negotiations that secured tens of thousands of dollars' worth of assets. This investment ensures not just a welcoming and comfortable space, but a comforting environment tailored to the needs of veterans, underlining our commitment to providing unparalleled support and ensuring that every veteran receives the help they deserve.

Elevated Community Presence: The move to a standalone building in a prominent location in San Diego County reinforces VETCOMM's commitment to supporting veterans and its dedication to making a positive impact within the veteran community.

Space for Support Seminars: The new office space provides ample room for hosting support seminars and workshops, enabling VETCOMM to offer valuable resources and guidance to veterans and their families.

Promotes Collaboration and Support: Designed to foster collaboration and community engagement, the new office layout encourages teamwork and camaraderie among VETCOMM staff, allowing them to better address the diverse needs of veterans.

Improved Training Opportunities: With centralized operations, VETCOMM can now provide more comprehensive training programs for its staff, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge to assist the 240,000 veterans in San Diego County more effectively.

Commenting on the relocation, Kate Monroe, CEO of CeCors Inc., stated, "Our move to the new office space reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting veterans and improving their access to essential services. With enhanced facilities and a strategic location, we are poised to expand our outreach efforts and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have served our country."

VETCOMM invites veterans, partners, and shareholders to visit its new office space and learn more about the range of support services available.

About VETCOMM

VETCOMM's mission is to empower United States veterans by providing them with the education and resources they need to access the benefits they are entitled to, but not presently receiving. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM is dedicated to advocating for veterans and ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive after serving our country.

VETCOMM believes that every veteran deserves to receive the benefits they are entitled to, and is committed to providing a comprehensive education and support platform to help them do just that. With the tools provided by VETCOMM, veterans can get rated and claim the benefits they deserve, preventing the reallocation of funds by the U.S. government to other budget line items and making sure that those who have served their country receive the support they need in order to lead fulfilling lives. For more information visit https://www.VETCOMM.us/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

