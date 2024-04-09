Anzeige
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

KENNETH GILMARTIN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 209,018

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 188,117

ADJUSTED AWARD-20,901

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

16,721 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

16,721 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE OF TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

DAVID KEMP

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 275,061

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 247,555

ADJUSTED AWARD- 27,506

100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

27,506

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

27,506 - ADJUSTED AWARD

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE OF TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

AZAD HESSAMODINI

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 47,559

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 42,804

ADJUSTED AWARD- 4,755

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

3,804 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

£1.289

953 SHARES SOLD

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,804 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

953 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 81,968

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 73,772

ADJUSTED AWARD- 8,196

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

6,557 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

£1.289

3,285 SHARES SOLD

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

6,557 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

3,285 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

CRAIG SHANAGHEY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 81,968

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 73,772

ADJUSTED AWARD- 8,196

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

6,557 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

£1.289

3,285 SHARES SOLD

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

6,557 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

3,285 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

JENNIFER RICHMOND

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 136,943

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 123,250

ADJUSTED AWARD- 13,693

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

10,955 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

£1.289

3,255 SHARES SOLD

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

10,955 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

3,255 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

DAVID KEMP

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC ANNUAL BONUS AWARD 2021.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

14,888 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

£1.289

7,459 SHARES SOLD

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

14,888 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

7,459 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC ANNUAL BONUS AWARD 2021.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

11,304 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

£1.289

5,664 SHARES SOLD

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,304 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

5,664 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

AZAD HESSAMODINI

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2019-2021 NO LONGER SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

1,295 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

£1.289

195 SHARES SOLD

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,295 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

195 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

DAVID KEMP

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2019-2021 NO LONGER SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

38,898 SHARES OPTIONS EXERCISED

£1.289

19,488 SHARES SOLD

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

38,898 SHARES OPTIONS EXERCISED

19,488 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2019-2021 NO LONGER SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

2,099 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

£1.289

1,052 SHARES SOLD

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,099 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

1,052 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

CRAIG SHANAGHEY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2019-2021 NO LONGER SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

2,173 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

£1.289

1,089 SHARES SOLD

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,173 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED

1,089 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.