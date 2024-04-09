Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name KENNETH GILMARTIN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD. ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 209,018 SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 188,117 ADJUSTED AWARD-20,901 80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 16,721 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 16,721 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED £NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE OF TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD. ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 275,061 SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 247,555 ADJUSTED AWARD- 27,506 100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 27,506 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 27,506 - ADJUSTED AWARD £NIL e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE OF TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name AZAD HESSAMODINI 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD. ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 47,559 SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 42,804 ADJUSTED AWARD- 4,755 80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 3,804 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED £1.289 953 SHARES SOLD d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 3,804 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED 953 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name STEPHEN NICOL 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD. ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 81,968 SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 73,772 ADJUSTED AWARD- 8,196 80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 6,557 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED £1.289 3,285 SHARES SOLD d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 6,557 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED 3,285 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name CRAIG SHANAGHEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD. ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 81,968 SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 73,772 ADJUSTED AWARD- 8,196 80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 6,557 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED £1.289 3,285 SHARES SOLD d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 6,557 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED 3,285 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name JENNIFER RICHMOND 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD. ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 136,943 SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 123,250 ADJUSTED AWARD- 13,693 80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 10,955 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED £1.289 3,255 SHARES SOLD d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 10,955 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED 3,255 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC ANNUAL BONUS AWARD 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 14,888 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED £1.289 7,459 SHARES SOLD d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 14,888 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED 7,459 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name STEPHEN NICOL 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC ANNUAL BONUS AWARD 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 11,304 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED £1.289 5,664 SHARES SOLD d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 11,304 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED 5,664 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name AZAD HESSAMODINI 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2019-2021 NO LONGER SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 1,295 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED £1.289 195 SHARES SOLD d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,295 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED 195 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2019-2021 NO LONGER SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 38,898 SHARES OPTIONS EXERCISED £1.289 19,488 SHARES SOLD d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 38,898 SHARES OPTIONS EXERCISED 19,488 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated a) Name STEPHEN NICOL 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2019-2021 NO LONGER SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 2,099 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED £1.289 1,052 SHARES SOLD d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 2,099 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED 1,052 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them