Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
KENNETH GILMARTIN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 209,018
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 188,117
ADJUSTED AWARD-20,901
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
16,721 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE OF TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
DAVID KEMP
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 275,061
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 247,555
ADJUSTED AWARD- 27,506
100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2026. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
27,506 - ADJUSTED AWARD
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE OF TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
AZAD HESSAMODINI
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 47,559
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 42,804
ADJUSTED AWARD- 4,755
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,804 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED
953 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 81,968
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 73,772
ADJUSTED AWARD- 8,196
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
6,557 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED
3,285 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
CRAIG SHANAGHEY
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 81,968
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 73,772
ADJUSTED AWARD- 8,196
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
6,557 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED
3,285 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
JENNIFER RICHMOND
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2021-2023 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 136,943
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 123,250
ADJUSTED AWARD- 13,693
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
10,955 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED
3,255 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
DAVID KEMP
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC ANNUAL BONUS AWARD 2021.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,888 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED
7,459 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC ANNUAL BONUS AWARD 2021.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,304 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED
5,664 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
AZAD HESSAMODINI
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2019-2021 NO LONGER SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,295 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED
195 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
DAVID KEMP
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2019-2021 NO LONGER SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
38,898 SHARES OPTIONS EXERCISED
19,488 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2019-2021 NO LONGER SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,099 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED
1,052 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
CRAIG SHANAGHEY
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY OF NIL COST CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2019-2021 NO LONGER SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,173 SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED
1,089 SHARES SOLD AT £1.289
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-08
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE