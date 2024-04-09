St. George's University Announces Expanded Admissions Partnership with Borough of Manhattan Community College and the College of Staten Island

TRUE BLUE, GRENADA AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / St. George's University (SGU) has announced an expanded admissions partnership with the College of Staten Island (CSI) that will offer qualified students the opportunity to complete an associate's degree at Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) and then proceed to a bachelor's degree at CSI and entry into the SGU School of Medicine MD program.

"St. George's University is excited to expand our partnership with the College of Staten Island to promising students beginning their studies at Borough of Manhattan Community College," says Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine. "CUNY is nationally recognized as an engine of opportunity and social mobility, and we are pleased to enhance our partnership with these two colleges to provide their students with a pathway to becoming practicing physicians."

The partnership creates a "2+2+4" pathway that is the first of its kind for SGU in New York State. The pathway will allow students who have successfully completed two years of study and their associate's degree at BMCC the opportunity to continue their studies toward a baccalaureate degree at CSI. Qualified students who meet the standard of admission at SGU will then be fast-tracked toward admission to begin SGU School of Medicine's 4-year MD program.

The new pathway builds on a "4+4" pathway announced by the College of Staten Island and St. George's University in February 2023.

Students admitted to the St. George's University School of Medicine may spend their first two years of study in Grenada or their first year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and their second year in Grenada. They spend their final two years in clinical rotations at affiliated hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom.

"I am pleased to collaborate with CSI and SGU. This partnership is a testament to our mutual commitment to helping students realize their goals and aspirations of becoming medical doctors. It also reflects our shared interest in diversifying the health care system," said BMCC President Dr. Anthony E. Munroe. "Through the power of we, BMCC's motto, Start Here, Go Anywhere, is further exemplified. Our partnership serves as a clear example of what can be accomplished when we come together, pooling our resources, our energy, and our passion for making a difference in the lives of our students and, ultimately, the health and wellbeing of our communities."

"I am pleased that CSI continues to be a part of the newly expanded 2+2+4 program between CSI, BMCC, and SGU, which will offer a seamless path for medical students to earn their MD degrees," said CSI President Dr. Timothy G. Lynch. "This program serves the College's mission of giving our students the enhanced ability to reach their academic and career goals, but also expanding their horizons with an opportunity to study abroad."

Students who are accepted into the pathway will receive a $10,000 (USD) scholarship upon matriculation into SGU School of Medicine. Qualified students will also be eligible to be considered for all of SGU's School of Medicine scholarships. SGU granted more than $50 million in scholarships in the 2022-2023 academic year.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

About Borough of Manhattan Community College

The Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) was founded in 1963 as a business college. The College now boasts more than 60 subjects that lead to an associate degree and offers over 300 Continuing Education courses and corporate on-site training opportunities. Although BMCC started with a handful of students on two floors of a commercial building in midtown Manhattan, it is now the largest community college within CUNY.

BMCC is among the most diverse institutions in the United States with more than 8 in 10 students representing Black, Hispanic, and Asian heritages. The College is the largest Hispanic Serving Institution in the Northeast, is a federally designated Asian-American and Native American Pacific-Islander Serving Institution (AANAPISI) and has been recognized as a national leader in serving first-generation students by the Center for First-Generation Student Success. Not only is BMCC a leader when it comes to enrolling a diverse population of students, it is also among the national leaders in student outcomes. BMCC is regularly listed as CUNY's top institution for graduating Hispanic and Black students and is recognized nationally for the number of Hispanic graduating students.

BMCC is committed to raising the social and economic mobility of students, sustaining their families, and building its economy. Although more than 70% of the students who start at BMCC are in households making less than $30,000 per year, approximately 40% of students move from poverty wages to middle class and approximately 6% move from poverty wages to upper class once earning their degree. For this reason, BMCC and its degree-receiving students rank within the top five in economic mobility. For more information, visit bmcc.cuny.edu.

About The College of Staten Island

The College of Staten Island is a four-year, senior college of The City University of New York that offers exceptional opportunities to all of its students. Programs in the liberal arts and sciences and professional studies are offered that lead to associate's, bachelor's, and master's degrees. Doctoral degrees are offered at the College or jointly with The Graduate Center of The City University of New York. The College also has an extensive Continuing Education program, offering professional certificate programs.

Reflecting our high-achieving students, world-class faculty, and outstanding staff, the College has received national recognition celebrating our excellence and value from Washington Monthly, Forbes, Money magazine, U.S. News & World Report, G.I. Jobs, PayScale College Salary Report, CollegeNET, Business Insider, and TIME magazine.

The College's 204-acre campus is the largest site for a college in New York City. Mature trees and woodlands, flowering trees and ornamental plantings, fields and outdoor athletic facilities, the Great Lawn, art installations, and seating areas create a rural oasis in an urban setting. Our campus includes state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories, studios, and offices in two academic quadrangles, and is home to the CUNY Interdisciplinary High-Performance Computing Center. Other noteworthy facilities include the Astrophysical Observatory, the Biological Sciences and Chemical Sciences Building, the Center for the Arts, the Sports and Recreation Center, and the Library. The College opened its first student residence halls in fall 2013.

