Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners Announces the Acquisition of Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery, Setting a New Standard for Excellence in Aesthetic Medicine

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery (PVPS), a renowned institution in the field of plastic and cosmetic surgery. This partnership advances Ascend's mission to elevate patient care standards and provide exemplary aesthetic services across the United States. PVPS expands Ascend's presence into Florida, adding a fifth state, six additional surgeons, and six new locations to the Ascend footprint.





Since its founding 30 years ago, PVPS has built a legacy of excellence, innovation, and compassionate care. Founding partners Dr. Cayce Rumsey and Dr. Robert Burk, partnered with Dr. Erez Sternberg, Dr. Hollie Hickman, and CEO, Dennis Oistacher to cultivate an exemplary operation focused on advancing aesthetic medicine and embodying a culture of excellence. "Joining forces with Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners represents a pivotal chapter in our journey," said Dennis Oistacher. "It's a partnership that reflects our shared commitment to unparalleled patient care, innovation, and the continuation of the legacy we've built at PVPS."

Ascend, under the leadership of Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Hedden and CEO Anthony Milonas, is recognized for its commitment to clinical excellence and personalized patient experiences. "The integration of PVPS into the Ascend family marks a momentous step forward in our quest to set a new standard of excellence in the aesthetic medicine industry," Anthony Milonas remarked. "We are honored to carry forward the incredible legacy of PVPS, a testament to the vision of its founders and the dedication of its team."

"We are excited for the next phase of PVPS's growth and are thrilled to partner with the Ascend team. We are looking forward to sharing in best practices while continuing to optimize patient care and results, as we look to expand," stated Dr. Robert Burk, partner physician at PVPS.

As Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners welcomes PVPS into its fold, the focus remains on preserving the strong company culture and positive attributes that have defined PVPS. This merger not only signifies a blending of talents and resources but also a shared vision for the future of aesthetic medicine - a future where patient well-being and clinical excellence lead the way.

PVPS was advised by Westcove Partners and Advos Legal. Ascend was advised by McDermott Will & Emery and Berkley Research Group.

About Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery: Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery is a premier plastic surgery practice serving patients in North Florida and South Georgia, known for its innovative techniques, compassionate care, and highly skilled team of professionals. Founded by Dr. Cayce Rumsey and Dr. Robert Burk, PVPS is dedicated to enhancing patient lives through aesthetic medicine. For more information, visit www.pvps.com.

About Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners: Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners is at the forefront of the aesthetic medicine industry, committed to providing exceptional patient care and advancing the field through innovation and expertise. Led by CEO Anthony Milonas and Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Hedden, Ascend is dedicated to elevating the standard of care in plastic and cosmetic surgery. For more information, visit www.ascendpsp.com.

