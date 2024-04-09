Gemina Laboratories Ltd.: Gemina Labs Announces Addition to its IP Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /April 9, 2024 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") today announces that it has licensed a novel biosensing architecture from the University of British Columbia.

This licence is the culmination of a programme of research commenced between Gemina and the University of British Columbia in 2021. It lays the foundation for expanding Gemina's technology portfolio to include point-of-care biosensors chips to enable low-cost, high-sensitivity detection of molecular amplification products, small molecules, and proteins. This opens the door to affordable single-use molecular assays for high-sensitivity diagnosis of infections like Mycobacterium tuberculosis with a novel test kit designed to meet the WHO high-priority target product profiles for new tuberculosis diagnostics. This is another step forward for Gemina to help meet the global health challenge to EndTB2030. The licensed technology is the subject of a new patent application.

It's a programme of work that's highly consistent with Gemina's strategy of demonstrating that its core technology platform is widely applicable across point-of-care diagnostics, over and above the Company's first focus on improving the performance of lateral flow assays.

Commenting today, Robert Greene, Gemina's CTO, said "One of the great privileges of my role is to be able to partner with exciting researchers at the forefront of their field. Our UBC partnership with Dr. Clifford is an outstanding example of industrial-academic collaboration and we're delighted with the research results that we've been able to achieve, which now form an important addition to Gemina's growing IP-engine".

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a point-of-care diagnostics technology company with a family of transformative, patented, proprietary technologies that power next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of diagnostic targets that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are portable, affordable, accurate, and simple to use. Our development pipeline includes proprietary designs for multiple point-of-care diagnostic form factors, including lateral flow assays, biosensors, and molecular assays. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com

