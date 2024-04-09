|Special Participant
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event") is pleased to welcome Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region and the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region as a Keynote Speaker for THE Event, 2024.
THE Event, taking place at the Centre des congrès de Québec, June 4-6, 2024, is pleased to announce the following Panels and Keynotes. The full Agenda with all participants will be published in the coming weeks. Participating companies are listed following the Preliminary Agenda below.
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Preliminary Agenda (subject to change)
Information including, speakers, initiatives, and registration details may be found here www.themininginvestmentevent.com
|Mon. June 3
Early Registration
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|-Pre-Registration & Ice Breaker Cocktails; TSX (Pre-recorded) Opening at THE Event - THE Connect Lounge in the Loggia
|DAY I - Tues. June 4
Producers, Royalty
Companies
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
6:30 pm - Midnight
|-Registration & Breakfast, Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings
- Sean Roosen, Chairman, Osisko Development, Opening Keynote Speaker
- THE Power Panel
- THE Legendary Panel
- Investment Panel
- Future of Royalties Panel
- Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests
-THE Sponsors Gala Networking Coreshack Event & Casino - Salon Diamanté Lounge
|DAY II - Wed. June 5
Battery & Critical Metals Day
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
9:00 pm - Midnight
|-Registration & Breakfast, Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings
- Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy
- Indigenous Business Panel
- Quebec Critical Metals Panel
- Benchmark Keynote Speaker
- Renewable Energy & Metals Panel
- Geopolitical Panel
- Closing Keynote Speaker TBC
-THE Sponsors Gala Networking Cocktail & Coreshack Event - Salon Diamanté Lounge
-THE After Dark Event - THE Connect Lounge at the Loggia
|DAY III - Thurs. June 6
Explorers & Developers
7:00 am - 2:00 pm
2:00 pm
|-Breakfast, Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings -
- Peter Grandich, Author, Opening Keynote Speaker
- Yukon Spotlight
- Sustainability Panel
- Importance of Flow-through Financing
- THE Student Sponsorship Awards presented by Osisko Mining & Glencore Canada
- Newfoundland Spotlight
- Closing Remarks
-Farewell Cocktails - THE Connect Lounge at the Loggia
|THE Participating Companies
* 1x1's Only ^^Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee
|Abcourt Mines Inc.*
TSX-V: ABI
|E-Power Resources Inc.^^
CSE: EPR
|Lithium Universe Limited
ASX: LU7
|Radisson Mining Resources
TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF
|Abitibi Metals Corp.
CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF
|E2Gold Inc.^^
TSX-V: ETU; OTCQB: ETUGF
|Lode Gold Resources^^
TSX-V: LOD; OTCQB: SBMIF
|Red Pine Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF
|Advanced Gold Exploration~
CSE: AUEX
|Emperor Metals Corp.^^#
CSE :AUOZ
|Maritime Resources Corp.
TSX-V: MAE
|Ressources 1844 Resources^^
TSX-V: EFF
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM
|Empress Royalty Corp.
TSX-V: EMPR; OTCQX: EMPYF
|Midland Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: MD
|Sayona Mining Limited
ASX: SAY; OTCQB: SYAXF
|Allied Gold Corporation
TSX: AAUC
|EMX Royalty Corp.
TSX-V: EMX; NYSE: EMX
|MTM Critical Metals Limited^^
ASX: MTM
|Sherritt International Corp
TSX: S
|Amex Exploration Inc.#
TSX-V: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF
|Exploits Discovery Corp.
CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF
|Niobay Metals Inc.^^#
TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF
|Silver Mountain Resources
TSX-V: AGMR; OTCQB: AGMRF
|Archer Exploration Corp.*
CSE: RCHR; OTCQB: RCHRF
|Falco Resources Ltd.
TSX-V: FPC
|Northern Superior Resources TSX-V: SUP; OTCQB: NSUPF
|Sirios Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF
|Aston Minerals Ltd.
ASX: ASO
|Firefly Metals Ltd.
ASX: FFM
|Nouveau Monde Graphite
TSX: NOU; NYSE: NMG
|Starcore International Mines*
TSX: SAM
|Atex Resources Inc.
TSX-V: ATX
|Fireweed Metals Corp.
TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF
|Nuvau Minerals Corp.*#
Private
|STLLR Gold Inc.*
TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF
|Atha Energy Corp.
TSX-V SASK; OTCQB: SASKF
|First Phosphate Corp.
CSE: PHOS
|O3 Mining Inc.#
TSX-V: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF
|Strategic Resources Inc
TSX-V:SR
|Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
TSX: AYA; OTCX: AYASF
|Focus Graphite Inc.^^#
TSX-V: FMS; OTCQB: FCSMF
|Osisko Development Corp.
TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV
|Troilus Gold Corp.
TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF
|Brunswick Exploration Inc.#
TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF
|FPX Nickel Corp.
TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF
|Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
TSX:OR; NYSE: OR
|Tudor Gold Corp.
TSX-V: TUD
|Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
TSX-V: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL
|Glencore PLC/Glencore Canada
LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN
|Osisko Metals Incorporated#
TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF
|Unigold Inc.*
TSX-V:UGD: OTCQX: UGDIF
|Calisto Cobre Resources.^^
Private
|GoGold Resources Inc.
TSX: GGD; OTCQX: GLGDF
|Osisko Mining Inc.#
TSX: OSK
|Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
TSX-V: VRB
|Canada Nickel Company
TSX-V: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF
|Gold Royalty Corp.
NYSE American: GROY
|Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF
|Vior Inc.^^
TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF
|Canadian Copper Inc.*
CSE: CCI
|Goliath Resources Limited
TSX-V: GOT; OTCQB: GOTRF
|Peloton Minerals Corporation*
CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF
|Vision Lithium Inc.
TSX-V: VLI; OTCQB: ABEPF
|Capella Minerals Limited*^^
TSX-V: CMIL; OTCQB: MILF
|Harfang Exploration Inc.^^
TSX-V: HAR
|Perseverance Metals*
Private
|Volta Metals Ltd^^
CSE: VLTA
|Comet Lithium Corp^^
TSX-V: CLIC
|Hecla Mining Company
NYSE: HL
|Piedmont Lithium Ltd.
NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL
|Wallbridge Mining Company
TSX: WM; OTCQX: WLBMF
|Coniagas Battery Metals^^*
TSX-V: COS
|IAMGOLD Corporation
TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG
|Power Nickel Inc.
TSX-V: PNPN; OTCQX: PNPNF
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF
|Delta Resources Limited^^
TSX-V: DLTA; OTCQB: DTARF
|iMetal Resources Inc.^^ *
TSX-V: IMR; OTCQB: IMRFD
|Puma Exploration Inc.^^
TSX-V: PUMA; OTCQB: PUMXF
|West Red Lake Gold Mines
TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF
|Denison Mines Corp.
TSX-DML; NYSE: DNN
|Kirkland Lake Discoveries*#
TSX-V: KLDC
|QC Copper & Gold Inc.
TSX:V: QCCU: OTCQB: QCCUF
|Wheaton Precious Metals
TSX:WPM; NYSE:WPM; LSE:WPM
|Dolly Varden Silver Corp.
TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF
|Lavras Gold Corp.
TSX-V: LGC; OTQB: LGCFF
|Quimbaya Gold Inc.^^
CSE: QIM; OTCQB: QIMGF
|Willeson Metals Corp*
Private
|Doré Copper Mining Corp.*
TSX-V: DCMC;OTCQX: DRCMF
|Li-FT Power Ltd.
TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF
|Rackla Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: RAK
|Winsome Resources Limited
ASX: ASX: WR1; OTCQB: WRSLF
|Dryden Gold Corp.*#
TSX-V: DRY
|Lithium Royalty Corp.
TSX: LIRC; OTCQX: LITRF
THE Event is invitation only - Interested investors & issuers please go here:
https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca
The latest Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists may be found here: https://themininginvestmentevent.com.
About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.
Joanne Jobin
CEO & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca
Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media
jchoi@irinc.ca
Brhett Booker
Associate
IR.INC & VID Media
bbooker@irinc.ca
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204806
SOURCE: VID Media