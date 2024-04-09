Special Participant Government of Québec Platinum Sponsors Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial Markets Gold Sponsors First Phosphate, IBK Capital, O3 MiningStudent Sponsors Osisko Mining, Glencore Canada Silver Sponsors CSE, IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory, Mi3 Financial, PearTree Financial, TMX Group, Stifel Sustainable Sponsor Osisko Gold Royalties Copper Sponsors Alliance Advisors, Amex Exploration, Brooks & Nelson, Cassels, CDPQ,

Centre des congrès de Québec, Crux Investor, Digbee, Domco Group of Canada,

Generation IACP, Global Business Reports, INFOR Financial, Out of the Box Capital, VRIFY Media & Partners BTV, Canadian Mining Magazine, EBL Consultants, Ellis Martin Report, IR Mining Resource News, Kitco, MarketOne, Mining Discovery, Mining Network, Newsfile, The Northern Miner, The Prospector News, VID Media Incorporated

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event") is pleased to welcome Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region and the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region as a Keynote Speaker for THE Event, 2024.

THE Event, taking place at the Centre des congrès de Québec, June 4-6, 2024, is pleased to announce the following Panels and Keynotes. The full Agenda with all participants will be published in the coming weeks. Participating companies are listed following the Preliminary Agenda below.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Preliminary Agenda (subject to change)

Information including, speakers, initiatives, and registration details may be found here www.themininginvestmentevent.com

Mon. June 3

Early Registration

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm -Pre-Registration & Ice Breaker Cocktails; TSX (Pre-recorded) Opening at THE Event - THE Connect Lounge in the Loggia DAY I - Tues. June 4

Producers, Royalty

Companies

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

6:30 pm - Midnight -Registration & Breakfast, Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings

- Sean Roosen, Chairman, Osisko Development, Opening Keynote Speaker

- THE Power Panel

- THE Legendary Panel

- Investment Panel

- Future of Royalties Panel

- Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests

-THE Sponsors Gala Networking Coreshack Event & Casino - Salon Diamanté Lounge DAY II - Wed. June 5

Battery & Critical Metals Day

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

9:00 pm - Midnight -Registration & Breakfast, Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings

- Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy

- Indigenous Business Panel

- Quebec Critical Metals Panel

- Benchmark Keynote Speaker

- Renewable Energy & Metals Panel

- Geopolitical Panel

- Closing Keynote Speaker TBC

-THE Sponsors Gala Networking Cocktail & Coreshack Event - Salon Diamanté Lounge

-THE After Dark Event - THE Connect Lounge at the Loggia DAY III - Thurs. June 6

Explorers & Developers

7:00 am - 2:00 pm

2:00 pm -Breakfast, Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings -

- Peter Grandich, Author, Opening Keynote Speaker

- Yukon Spotlight

- Sustainability Panel

- Importance of Flow-through Financing

- THE Student Sponsorship Awards presented by Osisko Mining & Glencore Canada

- Newfoundland Spotlight

- Closing Remarks

-Farewell Cocktails - THE Connect Lounge at the Loggia

THE Participating Companies

* 1x1's Only ^^Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee

Abcourt Mines Inc.*

TSX-V: ABI E-Power Resources Inc.^^

CSE: EPR Lithium Universe Limited

ASX: LU7 Radisson Mining Resources

TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF Abitibi Metals Corp.

CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF E2Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: ETU; OTCQB: ETUGF Lode Gold Resources^^

TSX-V: LOD; OTCQB: SBMIF Red Pine Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF Advanced Gold Exploration~

CSE: AUEX Emperor Metals Corp.^^#

CSE :AUOZ Maritime Resources Corp.

TSX-V: MAE Ressources 1844 Resources^^

TSX-V: EFF Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM Empress Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMPR; OTCQX: EMPYF Midland Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: MD Sayona Mining Limited

ASX: SAY; OTCQB: SYAXF Allied Gold Corporation

TSX: AAUC EMX Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMX; NYSE: EMX MTM Critical Metals Limited^^

ASX: MTM Sherritt International Corp

TSX: S Amex Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF Exploits Discovery Corp.

CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF Niobay Metals Inc.^^#

TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF Silver Mountain Resources

TSX-V: AGMR; OTCQB: AGMRF Archer Exploration Corp.*

CSE: RCHR; OTCQB: RCHRF Falco Resources Ltd.

TSX-V: FPC Northern Superior Resources TSX-V: SUP; OTCQB: NSUPF Sirios Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF Aston Minerals Ltd.

ASX: ASO Firefly Metals Ltd.

ASX: FFM Nouveau Monde Graphite

TSX: NOU; NYSE: NMG Starcore International Mines*

TSX: SAM Atex Resources Inc.

TSX-V: ATX Fireweed Metals Corp.

TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF Nuvau Minerals Corp.*#

Private STLLR Gold Inc.*

TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF Atha Energy Corp.

TSX-V SASK; OTCQB: SASKF First Phosphate Corp.

CSE: PHOS O3 Mining Inc.#

TSX-V: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF Strategic Resources Inc

TSX-V:SR Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

TSX: AYA; OTCX: AYASF Focus Graphite Inc.^^#

TSX-V: FMS; OTCQB: FCSMF Osisko Development Corp.

TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF Brunswick Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF FPX Nickel Corp.

TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

TSX:OR; NYSE: OR Tudor Gold Corp.

TSX-V: TUD Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

TSX-V: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL Glencore PLC/Glencore Canada

LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN Osisko Metals Incorporated#

TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF Unigold Inc.*

TSX-V:UGD: OTCQX: UGDIF Calisto Cobre Resources.^^

Private GoGold Resources Inc.

TSX: GGD; OTCQX: GLGDF Osisko Mining Inc.#

TSX: OSK Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.

TSX-V: VRB Canada Nickel Company

TSX-V: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF Gold Royalty Corp.

NYSE American: GROY Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF Vior Inc.^^

TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF Canadian Copper Inc.*

CSE: CCI Goliath Resources Limited

TSX-V: GOT; OTCQB: GOTRF Peloton Minerals Corporation*

CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF Vision Lithium Inc.

TSX-V: VLI; OTCQB: ABEPF Capella Minerals Limited*^^

TSX-V: CMIL; OTCQB: MILF Harfang Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: HAR Perseverance Metals*

Private Volta Metals Ltd^^

CSE: VLTA Comet Lithium Corp^^

TSX-V: CLIC Hecla Mining Company

NYSE: HL Piedmont Lithium Ltd.

NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL Wallbridge Mining Company

TSX: WM; OTCQX: WLBMF Coniagas Battery Metals^^*

TSX-V: COS IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG Power Nickel Inc.

TSX-V: PNPN; OTCQX: PNPNF Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF Delta Resources Limited^^

TSX-V: DLTA; OTCQB: DTARF iMetal Resources Inc.^^ *

TSX-V: IMR; OTCQB: IMRFD Puma Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: PUMA; OTCQB: PUMXF West Red Lake Gold Mines

TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF Denison Mines Corp.

TSX-DML; NYSE: DNN Kirkland Lake Discoveries*#

TSX-V: KLDC QC Copper & Gold Inc.

TSX:V: QCCU: OTCQB: QCCUF Wheaton Precious Metals

TSX:WPM; NYSE:WPM; LSE:WPM Dolly Varden Silver Corp.

TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF Lavras Gold Corp.

TSX-V: LGC; OTQB: LGCFF Quimbaya Gold Inc.^^

CSE: QIM; OTCQB: QIMGF Willeson Metals Corp*

Private Doré Copper Mining Corp.*

TSX-V: DCMC;OTCQX: DRCMF Li-FT Power Ltd.

TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF Rackla Metals Inc.*

TSX-V: RAK Winsome Resources Limited

ASX: ASX: WR1; OTCQB: WRSLF Dryden Gold Corp.*#

TSX-V: DRY Lithium Royalty Corp.

TSX: LIRC; OTCQX: LITRF

THE Event is invitation only - Interested investors & issuers please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

The latest Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists may be found here: https://themininginvestmentevent.com.

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

Joanne Jobin

CEO & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR.INC & VID Media

jchoi@irinc.ca

Brhett Booker

Associate

IR.INC & VID Media

bbooker@irinc.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204806

SOURCE: VID Media