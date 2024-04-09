eBook Explains How to Use an AI-Powered Virtual Workforce to Overcome CX Challenges, Unlock New Era of Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction

Low prices. Lightning-fast customer service. Free shipping and returns. The giants of industry have raised customer expectations to new heights, and retailers that don't want to fall behind are searching for ways to find success in this ultra-demanding landscape. How can businesses ensure customer satisfaction and differentiate themselves while contending with labor challenges and cost pressures?

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409557925/en/

Leveraging AI for customer service can be a significant competitive advantage for retailers, contributing to improvements in revenue, customer ratings and agent efficiency. Cognigy's infographic "AI Empowers Tech-Savvy Retailers to Deliver Next-Level CX" explores how retail adoption for AI customer engagement is soaring. The infographic spotlights key metrics and shares how AI personalizes the customer experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, is aiding retailers in their quest to navigate these challenges and transition to AI-based customer service. With its new eBook, Cognigy explores how AI can transform the customer experience, increase revenue, make agents more efficient and improve customer ratings.

The timing could not be better, as a powerful shift is occurring that sees retailers starting to leave behind skepticism over AI and instead embrace the need for integration strategies. When it comes to AI adoption, the retail space is soaring. In fact, the retail industry is ahead of other industries in its adoption and deployment of AI for customer experience (CX). According to a recent study by Metrigy, 34% of retailers say that this year will be their company's turning point for acceptance of AI in CX. And, at the start of 2024, 58% of retailers were using some form of AI in customer interactions compared to 48% of all industries.

Titled, "AI Agents for eCommerce and Retail," the new guide from Cognigy arms retailers with practical advice for deploying an AI workforce to transform their business and overall customer experience. What exactly are AI Agents? A cutting-edge AI-based software solution designed to interact with customers and human agents in a natural, human-like manner. AI Agents, powered by Cognigy Conversational AI and Generative AI, can handle millions of voice and digital inquiries per year, in any language, on any channel, and effortlessly assist customers with informational or transactional requests. Additionally, AI Copilot is a comprehensive support system designed for human agents that proactively suggests responses, provides knowledge, and takes actions during every interaction across different channels. The powerful combination of AI Agents and AI Copilots bolsters the capabilities of human agents unlocking a new era of efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"AI Agents and AI Copilots bridge the gap between legacy challenges and modern customer expectations," noted Alan Ranger, Vice President of Marketing at Cognigy. "Embracing AI brings many benefits to retailers including enhanced capabilities in handling transactions, assisting with purchases as well as upselling and cross selling more efficiently and all with greater personalization."

Cognigy's new educational guide gives insights into:

What AI Agents do and don't do

General customer service challenges as well as specific retail/eCommerce industry challenges

The buyer's journey

AI Agent use cases

The benefits and business impact of AI Agents

Four steps to getting started with AI

Real customer examples and success stories

"The value of AI isn't simply improving existing processes but enabling entirely new opportunities," added Ranger. "Retail success is shifting from cost efficiency to creating rewarding experiences, and embracing the transformative effect of AI will redefine what's possible taking retailers into the future with greater brand loyalty, increased retention and new customers."

Access and Availability

The new 'AI Agents for eCommerce and Retail' eBook is available now and can be downloaded from the company website at https://www.cognigy.com/ai-agents-for-ecommerce-retail.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy's AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

Follow the company on Twitter (X) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409557925/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com