Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Brings On SPS Commerce for EDI Integration, Automation, and Compliance

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce that it has brought on SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, to provide the Company with a web-based platform for order management, shipment, and invoicing to streamline the Company's electronic ordering process system. Specifically, SPS Commerce has been hired as a strategic full-service partner to setup, train and support Greene Concepts staff on all Walmart Electronic Data Exchange (EDI) compliance procedures. As the world's leader in EDI, SPS offers the Company the use of its pre-established EDI connections to Walmart to quicken, record, and automate all production orders and beyond.

EDI is an information exchange methodology allowing companies to send information digitally from one business system to another using a standardized format and is an important component for automation in business processes. An EDI program is technology that syncs with tens, hundreds or even thousands of other companies' business processes and rules. See: SPS Commerce's EDI Informational Guide and What is EDI Integration and Why is it Important?

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "SPS Commerce positions Greene Concepts to fulfill all Walmart orders quickly, automatically, and instantly recoup invoice payments for products sold. SPS helps us to meet Walmart's needs as they do the heavy lifting in terms of design, testing, communication streams, electronic documentation, validation, proactive monitoring, and support of our new EDI system so our own staff can focus on building the business, production, and work toward our business plans announced last November."

Mr. Greene continues, "Through SPS Greene Concepts becomes part of an active community of over 12,000 active suppliers that leverage SPS's EDI connection with Walmart each day. Our new EDI connection with SPS Commerce fast-paces us to where we need to be to get our flagship artesian BE WATER on Walmart regional shelves by May 17. We are also able to manage our Walmart electronic orders while staying in compliance to make life easier on our staff through quick point and click management systems, proper product labeling, and a quality replenishment process for Walmart stores to support purchase orders increases."

Mr. Greene concludes, "Our entire team and Greene Concepts is excited about our new EDI partner who provides us with data visibility, access, and accuracy without manual entry from our end. SPS Commerce not only specializes in our electronic ordering system for Walmart, but also works to help us build strategic long-term solutions for future retail clients who desire EDI solutions. We will complete the EDI internal setup and training by mid-April, isolated ourselves from difficult to manage retail giant supply chain complexities and requirements (which SPS Commerce manages), thereby easing the resource strain for the Company and allowing us to get BE WATER onto more Walmart shelves faster and into the hands of more customers before the summer."

Find out more about SPS Commerce's support for Walmart vendors here. SPS also has the most retail connections globally, with over 4,500 active buying organizations (to include Walmart) and 1.5 million connections.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

