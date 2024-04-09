



Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Media and Games Invest SE

Company Name: Media and Games Invest SE

ISIN: SE0018538068



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 09.04.2024

Target price: EUR3,80

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Media and Games Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 3,60 auf EUR 3,80.



Zusammenfassung:

MGI wird eine Partnerschaft mit Google Cloud eingehen, um seine Marktplätze auf einer einzigen Cloud-Plattform zu konsolidieren. Die Zusammenführung der Cloud-Infrastruktur zu einem einheitlichen Technologiepaket wird die Entwicklungsagilität steigern und MGI erhebliche Kosteneinsparungen bringen. Die Migration ist im Gange und soll 2025 weitgehend abgeschlossen sein. Darüber hinaus kann das KI-Team von MGI die KI-Toolbox des Tech-Giganten nutzen, um die Entwicklungs- und Markeinführungszeiten seiner KI-gesteuerten Produkte (Moments.AI, ATOM) zu beschleunigen und gleichzeitig die Zahl der Mitarbeiter in Grenzen zu halten. Unser aktualisiertes DCF-Modell berücksichtigt die angekündigten Kosteneinsparungen in Höhe von EUR20 Mio. und ergibt ein Kursziel von EUR3,80 (zuvor: EUR3,60). Wir stufen MGI mit Kaufen ein und betrachten die Kooperation als strategischen Gewinn, der mittel- und langfristig zu einer höheren operativen Effizienz führen wird.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Media and Games Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 3.60 to EUR 3.80.

Abstract:

MGI will partner with Google Cloud to consolidate its marketplaces into a single cloud platform. Streamlining the cloud infrastructure into a unified technology stack will boost developmental agility and yield material cost savings for MGI. Migration is underway and should be largely completed in 2025. Moreover, MGI's AI team can leverage the tech giant's AI-toolbox to accelerate development and roll-out times of its AI-driven products (Moments.AI, ATOM), while keeping headcount in check. Our updated DCF model now factors in the announced EUR20m cost savings and points to a EUR3.8 TP (old: EUR3.6). We are Buy-rated on MGI and view the deal as a strategic win that stands to spur greater operating efficiency over the mid- and long-term.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29355.pdf



