Compressed air energy storage (CAES) is considered a mature form of deep storage due to its components being firmly "de-risked" but few projects are operating in the Western world. A project in the remote New South Wales town of Broken Hill promises to lead the way. From pv magazine print edition 3/24 In a disused mine-site cavern in the Australian outback, a 200 MW/1,600 MWh compressed air energy storage project is being developed by Canadian company Hydrostor. The facility came about after a deal struck with local electricity network operator Transgrid, which had gone to market looking for storage ...

