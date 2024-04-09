SKYLAR SECURITY ®: Jamine Moton, Atlanta-Based SecTech Founder, Makes Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List

Inc.'s seventh annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Inc. today announced its seventh annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Jamine Moton, Founder and CEO of Skylar Security, is among the honorees.

Jamine Moton, Founder and CEO, Skylar Security

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey - from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized on Inc.'s Female Founders list alongside so many inspiring women, including Natalie Portman, Beatrice Dixon, and Scarlett Johansson. This acknowledgment is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the dedication of the team at Skylar Security and our commitment to redefining what safety means for the entire industry," shares Jamine Moton.

Over the past year, Skylar Security has experienced remarkable growth, cementing its position as a leader in the private security industry. The launch of the Skylar App in November marked a significant milestone for the company, providing clients, agencies, and security specialists with an innovative solution to address industry pain points. By prioritizing human connection and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Skylar Security continues to revolutionize the way security services are delivered, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry.

Additionally, Jamine Moton has garnered recognition for her entrepreneurial achievements, receiving the prestigious Access to Capital for Entrepreneur (ACE) Ripple Effect Award, Invest Atlanta's Women of Influence Award, and Atlanta Technology Professionals' Start-Up Disruptor Award. Moton's commitment to supporting fellow entrepreneurs was exemplified through her participation as an ambassador and alumna in the Goldman Sachs 10ksb Small Businesses program, ambassador for Start-ups for the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Atlanta, and Entrepreneur in Residence for the Main Street Entrepreneurship Seed Fund program at Georgia State University. In 2020, she graduated from the City of Atlanta Women's Entrepreneurship Initiative.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

"The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever-between a funding freeze and ad-spending pullback. The female founders on this year's list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment," said Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2024.

Join the Female Founders conversation using FemaleFounders.

