Vaultree, a leading innovator in Data-In-Use Encryption technology, proudly announces the integration of its pioneering Data-In-Use Encryption technology with Google Cloud BigQuery. This collaboration supports always-on encryption with real-time encrypted data processing capabilities with BigQuery. This integration represents a significant advancement in data security, equipping BigQuery users with a powerful Data-In-Use Encryption layer. It further enhances BigQuery's data privacy and security capabilities while maintaining operational efficiency.

Vaultree's Data-In-Use Encryption leverages one of the world's first at-scale live-production capable implementations of Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), allowing data to remain encrypted during processing with minimal performance impact compared to computations over plain text. This integration allows businesses to securely process and analyze large data lakes within BigQuery, maintaining data encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.

"Today, we announce the next step in Vaultree's partnership with Google Cloud," says Ryan Lasmaili, Co-Founder CEO of Vaultree. "By integrating Vaultree's globally pioneering Data-In-Use Encryption breakthroughs such as in FHE with Google Cloud's BigQuery, customers can process, compute, share and analyze persistently encrypted data for the first time within their cloud data warehouse environment without sacrificing performance or usability."

This next step in Vaultree's partnership with Google Cloud, after the successful integration with AlloyDB and CloudSQL, underscores Vaultree's and Google Cloud's commitment to pushing the boundaries of data encryption technology and supporting businesses in their digital transformation journeys.

Additionally, Vaultree introduces Vaultree Encrypted Data Sharing (VEDS), an innovative multi-key encryption service enabling secure, encrypted data sharing across various separate entities. VEDS, which also utilizes Vaultree's breakthroughs in FHE (Fully Homomorphic Encryption), allows organizations to use their encryption keys and Key Management Systems (KMS) to merge datasets securely into a unified database. This approach ensures detailed data analysis can be performed without compromising the security of individual data points or raw data, offering a streamlined solution for protected data collaboration, even when collaborating across borders.

About Vaultree

Vaultree is a global leader in data encryption, introducing the world's first practical Data-In-Use Encryption for live-production environments with the likes of Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). This innovation changes how sensitive data is protected and accessed. Vaultree's innovative solution enables enterprise organizations to securely process, search, and compute on structured and unstructured encrypted data, amongst many others enabling fully encrypted AI and ML applications, data sharing, and visualization. Vaultree eliminates traditional encryption challenges with performance, speed, and scale, making it the ideal solution for data-intensive industries.

Vaultree's technology guarantees persistent encryption, even during a leak. Integrating Vaultree into existing database technologies is seamless, requiring no technology or platform changes. Google Cloud and data-driven companies worldwide trust Vaultree to safeguard sensitive data. Vaultree empowers data utilization through Data-In-Use Encryption, ensuring your data is continuously encrypted, readily accessible, and perpetually secure. This approach drives growth and innovation while effectively reducing cybersecurity risks.

