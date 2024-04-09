American Airlines, Make-a-Wish and Disney Host Wish Flight in Support of 28 Children Battling Critical Illnesses

Wish Flight is part of the month-long celebration leading up to World Wish Day® on April 29

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / American Airlines, Make-A-Wish and Disney will grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses in celebration of World Wish Month. On April 17, 28 wish families will board the Wish Flight and fly on a one-of-a-kind, chartered plane from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando, Florida, to fulfill their wishes to go to Walt Disney World Resort®.

American recently hosted a special wish reveal celebration at its Fort Worth, Texas, headquarters with local wish families. Team members came together to cheer on the wish kids with congratulatory signs, refreshments and photo stations as the children learned about the extraordinary Wish Flight they will be taking in April.

Wish Flight will be full of unforgettable experiences, beginning with a pre-flight celebration at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, complete with a breakfast bar and a special send-off by WishMakers who make wishes possible. The party will continue with an epic inflight experience and magical moments provided by American, sending these wish kids and their families off on a trip that will be sure to transform their lives.

In addition to interactive games, the flight will feature a special snack menu and surprise moments including live entertainment. The chartered Wish Flight will land at Orlando International Airport, and families will be welcomed by WishMakers cheering their arrival.

The families will then enjoy a welcome reception at Give Kids The World Village, a whimsical nonprofit resort where they will stay for six days and five nights as part of their wish trip. All of the children's wishes are to visit Walt Disney World Resort®, and together with Make-A-Wish, Disney has helped grant more than 155,000 life-changing wishes like these since 1980.

"As long-time WishMakers, American Airlines and Disney know what it takes to deliver hope, strength and joy to children with critical illnesses and their families," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "In the case of Wish Flight, they will provide wish families with an experience unlike any other that is sure to create unforgettable memories before they even step foot off the plane to begin their wish trips."

Make-A-Wish needs almost 3 billion airline miles to fulfill travel wishes for children battling critical illnesses each year, making it a critical resource to grant the wish of every eligible child waiting. As the organization's longest-standing airline partner, American generously donated the chartered aircraft and continues to donate millions of AAdvantage® miles yearly to make wish travel possible.

American will direct all AAdvantage® miles donated to Miles for Global Health and Well-Being during the month of April to Make-A-Wish, up to 50 million miles.

"At American, we're in the business of connecting people and creating experiences through the joy of travel. We hope these kids and their families can feel the support, strength and excitement of our team members as they embark on this heartwarming journey with us," said Caroline Clayton, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at American Airlines. "As a partner of Make-A-Wish for more than 35 years, we are grateful to help uplift our community by helping to make wishes come true for those who need it most."

Wishes wouldn't be possible without the dedication and generosity of WishMakers. From individual donors to corporate partners, from everyday people to celebrities, everyone has the power to become a WishMaker. But more WishMakers are needed in order for Make-A-Wish to achieve its goal to bring the life-changing impact of a wish to every eligible child.

During World Wish Month in April, Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide are inviting communities to join the movement and become a WishMaker between now and the end of World Wish month. The Wish Flight is a perfect example of the impact that's possible when communities unite to make wishes happen.

Make-A-Wish and American invite anyone who would like to make a difference in the lives of wish kids to learn how to make wishes come true and become a WishMaker at wishmaker.org.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Disney

At The Walt Disney Company, we inspire a better world through the power of stories. A world filled with hope and promise, especially for children. As part of these efforts, Disney is committed to delivering joy and comfort to children facing serious illness, and to the people who care for them.

This includes Disney's efforts with Make-A-Wish® and nearly 100 other wish-granting organizations around the world. Through Disney's collaboration with Make-A-Wish, we've helped grant more than 155,000 life-changing wishes since the first wish was granted more than 40 years ago at Disneyland Resort. Wishes range from theme park visits to movie premieres, character meet-and-greets to sports events. All with the goal of helping kids feel like kids, while creating special memories with their families.

Learn more about our commitment to delivering joy when it's needed most at joy.disney.com.

About Give Kids The World

One of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating 17 years in a row, Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations. From life's simple pleasures to the stuff that dreams are made of, every wish family is treated to an all-inclusive experience including private villa accommodations; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; daily gifts; and non-stop fun at the Village, a storybook destination featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, nearly 200,000 wish families from all 50 states and 77 countries have been welcomed to the Village to laugh together, play together, and create priceless memories away from hospital stays and medical treatments. Give Kids The World's mission to create the happiness that inspires hope for wish families is made possible by the generosity of caring corporate partners, individual donors and caring volunteers. For more information, visit www.gktw.org.

