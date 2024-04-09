NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $3.23 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC).

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products. It also offers food and beverage, nutraceuticals, cannabis accessories and technology, personal care, and wellness; cannabidiol (CBD) derived products, such as gummies, topicals, tinctures, and vape products; cannabis consumption accessories, personal storage, and travel accessories for the vape and dry herbs. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical goods and medical cannabis products to treat a variety of health indications, including drugs related to cancer therapies, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, multiple sclerosis, and anti-depressants. The company sells its products under the JustCBD, Vessel, and Phatebo brands.

For more information, please visit: https://www.floragrowth.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

