ComplianceQuest Announces the Launch of CQ University

Elevate Your Skills and Professional Standards: The Introduction of CQ University for Mastery of the CQ Digital Quality+ Platform.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / ComplianceQuest, a pioneering force in AI-driven Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Quality Management, Supplier Management, and Health and Safety Management Solutions, proudly announced the launch of CQ University. This groundbreaking educational initiative is designed to significantly enhance users' proficiency in utilizing the comprehensive capabilities of the ComplianceQuest platform.









"CQ University embodies our vision of democratizing product, quality, supplier, safety and compliance management education. By integrating both technical and functional elements of the CQ Platform, we've created a learning environment where professionals can learn both the theoretical concepts and master the inner workings of the CQ solutions. Our commitment is to enable each enterprise gain relevant Salesforce and CQ platform skills to administer and manage the CQ platform efficiently. By adopting to digitally transform their processes and staying ahead of their competition, they can focus on cutting edge capabilities rapidly," said Govardhan Muralidhar, Co-founder and Sr. VP of Professional Services at ComplianceQuest.

CQ University: A Hub for Enhancing Skills and Expertise

With an aim to empower users to maximize the platform's out-of-the-box functionalities, CQ University offers an extensive curriculum that covers every aspect of the ComplianceQuest modules. Participants will benefit from:

A virtual classroom environment featuring live instructors.

Hands-on training sessions that address relevant use cases and Salesforce functionalities.

In-depth exploration of workflow stages within each CQ module.

Learning how to keep up with continuously improving Salesforce and CQ platform capabilities.

Comprehensive Training and Certification

CQ University is poised to become the premier destination for users seeking to deepen their understanding of ComplianceQuest solutions. Offering both technical and functional training on administering the CQ Platform as well as critical modules such as Audit, CAPA (Corrective and Preventative Action), Change Management, Complaints Management, Document Management, Equipment Management, Nonconformance, PLM, Product Inspection, Risk Management, Safety Management, Supplier Management and Training Management, attendees will acquire the skills necessary to leverage the platform's full potential, thus enhancing quality, safety, and efficiency in their operations.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest leads the way in next-generation AI-powered Product, Quality, Supplier Management, and Safety management platforms, built on Salesforce. With a suite of solutions designed for businesses of all sizes, ComplianceQuest helps increase quality, safety, and efficiency from concept to customer success. Our data driven platform integrates best in class processes to mitigate risks, protect employees, suppliers, and brand reputation, and to increase innovation, compliance, profit, and customer loyalty.

