Redefining Finance: Auditoria.AI Introduces the First Domain-Specific Small Language Model for Finance, Accounting, and Procurement

AUDITORIA.AI , the pioneer in automated, AI-powered intelligent applications for finance, today announced the latest updates to its ERP-centric cognitive automation platform featuring an industry-first domain-specific small language model (SLM), advanced human-in-the-loop technologies, and multiple options for large language model usage. The new capabilities include the use of small and large language models to enhance operations and Collaborative Mode for AP and AR Helpdesk to enhance cooperation between AI and humans to streamline finance processes. Auditoria.AI is also announcing the launch of Canadian data centers in their continued expansion of operations. Leading the way for responsible AI, Auditoria.AI was also recently certified on the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework.

Fine-tuned, Finance-specific Small Language Model

With the roll-out of the proprietary, patented small language model (SLM) offering, Auditoria.AI combines LLM capabilities with finance-specialized data that allows for fine-tuned and customized finance context. This specially built small language model comprising 3 billion tokens uses artificial intelligence designed to understand and generate human-like text but is smaller in scale and yields more accurate results for a specific discipline such as finance and accounting, as compared to the larger, more widely recognized models.

The deployment of the specialized SLM coupled with the compatibility of commercial and open-source LLMs radically improves the results finance teams achieve through their automation, transforming outcomes across ERP applications.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for Auditoria.AI as we unveil the latest updates to our automation platform," stated Rohit Gupta, CEO of Auditoria.AI. "With the introduction of our proprietary finance-centric Small Language Models and Collaborative Mode for AP and AR Helpdesk, we are redefining how financial operations are executed. Our commitment to driving innovation in automated, AI-powered intelligent applications for finance is at the forefront of everything we do. "

Enterprise Choice and Flexibility for Large Language Models in Production

Auditoria.AI is the first AI application for the Office of the CFO that supports generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs) from OpenAI, Azure, LLaMa v2, and Google Gemini. With the rapid evolution of AI technology, Auditoria.AI's unprecedented access to multiple LLMs in production ensures that finance teams always use the most advanced and effective technologies available. Auditoria.AI's native models come out of the box equipped with machine learning and natural language technology that deliver enough flexibility to meet the unique needs of large enterprises and major accounts.

Auditoria.AI's unique approach enables finance teams to leverage AI's benefits in a manner that is aligned with their specific operational needs, constraints, and requirements.

Collaborative Mode for AP and AR Helpdesk

Auditoria.AI's Collaborative Mode for AP and AR Helpdesk represents a paradigm shift in financial management, empowering users with granular control over AI-assisted tasks. To maximize improvements, human oversight is crucial for directing actions, providing feedback, and training AI systems, enhancing their accuracy and effectiveness over time. Auditoria.AI's machine learning and language models improve over time through supervised learning with human direction.

The innovative Collaborative Mode allows finance teams to review, reset, and reprocess responses generated by SmartBots, the application agents that execute tasks. This delivers unparalleled flexibility and customization in handling financial workflows at the user level. With Collaborative Mode, financial professionals and Auditoria SmartBots collaborate seamlessly to optimize task execution and create meaningful exception-handling mechanisms.

Scaling Operations with Canadian Data Center Launch

The company continues to scale its operation as it sets up data centers based in Calgary and Montreal, Canada through their partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to service Canadian customers that require local data residency options. This move expands Auditoria.AI's service operations to cover all of North America and further establishes Audtioria as the front-runner for AI-based finance operations solutions. Auditoria.AI's Canadian data center operations will be generally available in Q3'2024.

A Leader in Responsible AI Deployment

Auditoria.AI continues to lead the way for financial transformation using responsible, explainable AI with its certification as part of the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) Program . This certification is part of a broader campaign to make AI systems and their decisions understandable to humans, including clear explanations of how AI models arrive at their decisions. This is important for building trust among users and stakeholders, and for ensuring accountability in AI-driven decisions.

The Data Privacy Framework certification program and associated frameworks were developed to facilitate transatlantic commerce by providing U.S. organizations with reliable mechanisms for personal data transfers to the United States from the European Union / European Economic Area, the United Kingdom (and Gibraltar), and Switzerland that are consistent with EU, UK, and Swiss law.

With these latest additions, Auditoria.AI continues to set the benchmark for intelligent automation in finance, empowering organizations to unlock new levels of productivity, reliability, and performance in their financial processes.

About Auditoria.AI

Auditoria.AI is the leader in intelligent applications for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and Vendor Management to accelerate cash performance. By leveraging natural language technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, OCR, and advanced RPA, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams at leading companies including Bring IT, Dell Secureworks, FINRA, Freshworks, LiveRamp, Momentum Telecom, UserTesting, and more leverage Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

