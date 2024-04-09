Hitek Global Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitek Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HKIT) (the "Company"), a China -based information technology consulting and solutions service provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Ms. Xiaoyang Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hitek Global Inc. commented, "During the year ended December 31, 2023, due to governmental policy adjustments, the service fee portion of our tax control business has been affected to some extent, resulting in a decline in overall revenue. The Company is exploring new business opportunities to diversify the company's revenue and business."

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was $4.6 million in fiscal year 2023, as compared to $6.4 million in fiscal year 2022, mainly due to the decrease in revenue generated from tax devices and services sales due to governmental policy adjustments.

Revenue generated from hardware sales was $2.4 million in fiscal year 2023, as compared to $2.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in sales to large customers.

Revenue generated from software sales was $0.8 million in fiscal year 2023, as compared to $2.1 million in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in software sales to large customers that reduced their procurement.

Revenue generated from tax devices and services was $1.4 million in fiscal year 2023, as compared to $1.8 million in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was due to the decline in demand for our tax devices and services due to a new governmental policy effective in January 2021 that allows taxpayers in Xiamen to obtain tax Ukeys (USB security keys) from the PRC tax authorities for free to issue electronic invoices themselves.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $ 1.9 million in fiscal year 2023, a decreased by of 45% from $3.5 million in fiscal year 2022. Gross margin was 42.1% in fiscal year 2023, compared to 55% in fiscal year 2022.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $ 1.8 million in fiscal year 2023, a decrease of 5% from $1.9 million in fiscal year 2022.

Selling expenses were $648 in fiscal year 2023, a decrease of 99% from $437,185 in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in the Company's sales commissions to obtain new orders in 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $1.8 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 23.6% from $1.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to (1) the increase of professional service fee of $233,458 resulting from financial and legal consulting in 2023, (2) other fees of $36,728 related to the Company's i nitial public offering in March 2023, and (3) rent of $78,246. The increase was offset by a decrease in salary expense of $133,492 resulting from the reduction of employees for cost-effectiveness consideration.

Other Income

Other income was $1.5 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 517.8% from $0.2 million in fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increase in investment income of $349,915, government subsidies of $560,090 and interest income of $366,320.

Net Income

Net income was $1.0 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to $1.4 million in fiscal year 2022.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.08 in fiscal year 2023, compared to $0.13 in fiscal year 2022.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash of $9.3 million, compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

Cash Flow

Net cash used by operating activities was $0.06 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to net cash provided in operating activities of $3.8 million in fiscal year 2022.

Net cash used in investing activities was $6.9 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to net cash used by investing activities of $7.3 million in fiscal year 2022.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $15.1 million in fiscal year 2023. compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $2.7 million in fiscal year 2022.

About Hitek Global Inc.

Hitek Global Inc., headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider in China. The Company has two lines of business: 1) services to small and medium businesses, which consists of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System ("ACTCS") tax devices, ACTCS services, and IT services, and 2) services to large businesses, which consists of hardware sales and software sales. The Company's vision is to become a one-stop consulting destination for holistic IT and other business consulting services in China. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.xmhitek.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For Investor and Media Inquiries Please Contact:

Tianyu Xia

Phone: +86 18519770823

Email: [email protected]

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of December 31,



2023



2022 Assets









Current assets









Cash

$ 9,311,537



$ 1,203,160 Short-term investments



8,837,445





4,290,348 Accounts receivable, net



2,118,738





3,271,218 Accounts receivable - related party, net



-





399,465 Advances to suppliers, net



338,166





481,769 Inventories, net



219,505





430,670 Deferred offering cost



-





917,446 Loan receivable



3,608,289





1,013,157 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



352,919





94,925 Total current assets



24,786,599





12,102,158















Non-current assets













Non-current accounts receivable



4,597,214





4,209,546 Non-current accounts receivable - related party











- Non-current advance to a third party



410,509





421,679 Non-current loan receivable



4,227,079





4,342,100 Property, equipment and software, net



403,330





122,967 Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,309





6,641 Total non-current assets



10,641,441





9,102,933 Total Assets

$ 35,428,040



$ 21,205,091















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 532,130



$ 696,734 Loan payable



493,159





506,578 Deferred revenue



166,760





977,054 Taxes payable



1,917,647





1,671,322 Due to related parties



-





598 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



255,131





348,167 Operating lease liabilities



-





3,242 Total current liabilities



3,372,752





4,203,695















Non-current Liabilities













Loan payable, non-current



2,113,539





2,171,050 Deferred income tax liabilities, non-current



1,604,163





1,300,421 Operating lease liabilities, non-current



-





3,399 Total non-current liabilities



3,717,702





3,474,870 Total Liabilities



7,090,454





7,678,565















Commitments and Contingencies





























Shareholders' Equity













Ordinary Shares*, par value $0.0001 per share, 490,000,000 shares authorized;

10,987,679 shares issued and outstanding



1,099





1,099 Additional paid-in capital



2,628,356





2,628,356 Statutory reserve



836,215





836,215 Retained earnings



11,387,748





10,340,107 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(609,367)





(279,251) Total Shareholders' Equity



28,337,586





13,526,526















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 35,428,040



$ 21,205,091

* Retrospectively restated for effect of Reverse Split.

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





Years Ended December 31,



2023



2022



2021 Revenues

$ 4,563,731



$ 6,428,608



$ 6,461,163 Cost of revenues



(2,642,491)





(2,891,565)





(2,581,218) Gross profit



1,921,240





3,537,043





3,879,945























Operating expenses:





















General and administrative



1,819,531





1,472,648





1,699,934 Selling



648





437,185





76,477 Total operating expenses



1,820,179





1,909,833





1,776,411























Operating income



101,061





1,627,210





2,103,534























Other income (expense)





















Government subsidies



569,928





9,838





6,883 Net investment (loss) income



330,552





(19,363)





103,575 Financial income (expense), net



911,875





250,172





(2,190) Other, net



(318,890)





1,106





608 Total other income



1,493,465





241,753





108,676























Net Income before provision for income taxes



1,594,526





1,868,963





2,212,210 Income tax expense



546,885





453,218





542,853























Net income

$ 1,047,641



$ 1,415,745



$ 1,669,357 Comprehensive income





















Net income

$ 1,047,641



$ 1,415,745



$ 1,669,357 Foreign currency translation (loss) gain



(330,116)





(1,015,447)





290,407























Comprehensive income

$ 717,525



$ 400,298



$ 1,959,764 Earnings per ordinary share





















- Basic and diluted

$ 0



$ 0



$ 0























Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding





















- Basic and diluted



13,257,469





10,987,679





10,987,679

* Retrospectively restated for effect of Reverse Split.

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Years Ended December 31,



2023



2022



2021

















Operating Activities















Net income

$ 1,047,641



$ 1,415,745



$ 1,669,357 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net

cash (used in) provided by operating

activities:





















Depreciation and amortization



50,662





21,881





355,738 Loss on disposal of property, plant and

equipment



1,413















Interest income



(102,418)





(21,699)





(6,525) Net investment loss (gain)



(208,626)





19,363





(103,375) (Reversal of) doubtful accounts of receivables

and advances to suppliers



(2,325)





(6,442)





(123,754) (Reversal of) provision for obsolete

inventories



5,559





2,217





(5,317) Deferred income tax



339,332





177,029





340,624 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Short-term investment - trading securities



(1,696,545)





2,418,675





(2,625,216) Accounts receivable



567,480





(2,490,725)





(1,100,056) Accounts receivable - related party



390,197





499,933





578,157 Advances to suppliers



472,219





560,352





(183,369) Deferred offering cost



(130,134)





60,000





155,915 Inventory



194,872





(57,899)





(276,672) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(13,028)





89,583





769,913 Due from related party





















Accounts payable



(146,642)





225,198





127,422 Deferred revenue



(787,062)





261,856





12,089 Taxes payable



291,578





488,419





327,807 Due to related parties



(584)





(3,320)





1,062 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(340,133)





163,884





(127,735) Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities



(61,912)





3,824,050)





(214,575)























Investing Activities





















Advance payment for software development



(339,309)





(117,617)





(25,582) Loans to third parties



(11,260,542)





(5,498,997)





(356,595) Repayment from third-party loans



8,830,933





199,463





317,059 Purchases of held-to-maturity investments



(11,000,000)





(1,932,080)





(1,240,329) Redemption of held-to-maturity Investments



7,159,018





-





1,705,453 Net cash (used in) provided by investing

activities



(6,946,555)





(7,349,231)





400,006























Financing activities:





















Borrowing from third parties



-





2,749,498







Proceeds from issuing ordinary shares



15,142,902















Net cash provided by financing activities



15,142,902





2,749,498





-























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

equivalents



(26,058)





(112,465)





44,323 Net (decrease) increase in cash



8,108,377





(888,148)





229,754 Cash and equivalents at beginning of year



1,203,160





2,091,308





1,861,554 Cash and equivalents at end of year

$ 9,311,537



$ 1,203,160





2,091,308























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





















Cash paid for income taxes

$ 36,504



$ 45,002





32,646























Non-cash transactions:





















Operating right-of-use assets recognized for

related operating lease liabilities

$ -



$ 6,820





-

SOURCE HITEK GLOBAL INC