Hitek Global Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitek Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HKIT) (the "Company"), a China -based information technology consulting and solutions service provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.
Ms. Xiaoyang Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hitek Global Inc. commented, "During the year ended December 31, 2023, due to governmental policy adjustments, the service fee portion of our tax control business has been affected to some extent, resulting in a decline in overall revenue. The Company is exploring new business opportunities to diversify the company's revenue and business."
Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Revenue
Total revenue was $4.6 million in fiscal year 2023, as compared to $6.4 million in fiscal year 2022, mainly due to the decrease in revenue generated from tax devices and services sales due to governmental policy adjustments.
- Revenue generated from hardware sales was $2.4 million in fiscal year 2023, as compared to $2.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in sales to large customers.
- Revenue generated from software sales was $0.8 million in fiscal year 2023, as compared to $2.1 million in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in software sales to large customers that reduced their procurement.
- Revenue generated from tax devices and services was $1.4 million in fiscal year 2023, as compared to $1.8 million in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was due to the decline in demand for our tax devices and services due to a new governmental policy effective in January 2021 that allows taxpayers in Xiamen to obtain tax Ukeys (USB security keys) from the PRC tax authorities for free to issue electronic invoices themselves.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was $ 1.9 million in fiscal year 2023, a decreased by of 45% from $3.5 million in fiscal year 2022. Gross margin was 42.1% in fiscal year 2023, compared to 55% in fiscal year 2022.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $ 1.8 million in fiscal year 2023, a decrease of 5% from $1.9 million in fiscal year 2022.
- Selling expenses were $648 in fiscal year 2023, a decrease of 99% from $437,185 in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in the Company's sales commissions to obtain new orders in 2023.
- General and administrative expenses were $1.8 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 23.6% from $1.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to (1) the increase of professional service fee of $233,458 resulting from financial and legal consulting in 2023, (2) other fees of $36,728 related to the Company's i nitial public offering in March 2023, and (3) rent of $78,246. The increase was offset by a decrease in salary expense of $133,492 resulting from the reduction of employees for cost-effectiveness consideration.
Other Income
Other income was $1.5 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 517.8% from $0.2 million in fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increase in investment income of $349,915, government subsidies of $560,090 and interest income of $366,320.
Net Income
Net income was $1.0 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to $1.4 million in fiscal year 2022.
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.08 in fiscal year 2023, compared to $0.13 in fiscal year 2022.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash of $9.3 million, compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2022.
Cash Flow
Net cash used by operating activities was $0.06 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to net cash provided in operating activities of $3.8 million in fiscal year 2022.
Net cash used in investing activities was $6.9 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to net cash used by investing activities of $7.3 million in fiscal year 2022.
Net cash provided by financing activities was $15.1 million in fiscal year 2023. compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $2.7 million in fiscal year 2022.
About Hitek Global Inc.
Hitek Global Inc., headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider in China. The Company has two lines of business: 1) services to small and medium businesses, which consists of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System ("ACTCS") tax devices, ACTCS services, and IT services, and 2) services to large businesses, which consists of hardware sales and software sales. The Company's vision is to become a one-stop consulting destination for holistic IT and other business consulting services in China. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.xmhitek.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.
HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
9,311,537
$
1,203,160
Short-term investments
8,837,445
4,290,348
Accounts receivable, net
2,118,738
3,271,218
Accounts receivable - related party, net
-
399,465
Advances to suppliers, net
338,166
481,769
Inventories, net
219,505
430,670
Deferred offering cost
-
917,446
Loan receivable
3,608,289
1,013,157
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
352,919
94,925
Total current assets
24,786,599
12,102,158
Non-current assets
Non-current accounts receivable
4,597,214
4,209,546
Non-current accounts receivable - related party
-
Non-current advance to a third party
410,509
421,679
Non-current loan receivable
4,227,079
4,342,100
Property, equipment and software, net
403,330
122,967
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,309
6,641
Total non-current assets
10,641,441
9,102,933
Total Assets
$
35,428,040
$
21,205,091
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
532,130
$
696,734
Loan payable
493,159
506,578
Deferred revenue
166,760
977,054
Taxes payable
1,917,647
1,671,322
Due to related parties
-
598
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
255,131
348,167
Operating lease liabilities
-
3,242
Total current liabilities
3,372,752
4,203,695
Non-current Liabilities
Loan payable, non-current
2,113,539
2,171,050
Deferred income tax liabilities, non-current
1,604,163
1,300,421
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
-
3,399
Total non-current liabilities
3,717,702
3,474,870
Total Liabilities
7,090,454
7,678,565
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary Shares*, par value $0.0001 per share, 490,000,000 shares authorized;
1,099
1,099
Additional paid-in capital
2,628,356
2,628,356
Statutory reserve
836,215
836,215
Retained earnings
11,387,748
10,340,107
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(609,367)
(279,251)
Total Shareholders' Equity
28,337,586
13,526,526
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
35,428,040
$
21,205,091
* Retrospectively restated for effect of Reverse Split.
HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2021
Revenues
$
4,563,731
$
6,428,608
$
6,461,163
Cost of revenues
(2,642,491)
(2,891,565)
(2,581,218)
Gross profit
1,921,240
3,537,043
3,879,945
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
1,819,531
1,472,648
1,699,934
Selling
648
437,185
76,477
Total operating expenses
1,820,179
1,909,833
1,776,411
Operating income
101,061
1,627,210
2,103,534
Other income (expense)
Government subsidies
569,928
9,838
6,883
Net investment (loss) income
330,552
(19,363)
103,575
Financial income (expense), net
911,875
250,172
(2,190)
Other, net
(318,890)
1,106
608
Total other income
1,493,465
241,753
108,676
Net Income before provision for income taxes
1,594,526
1,868,963
2,212,210
Income tax expense
546,885
453,218
542,853
Net income
$
1,047,641
$
1,415,745
$
1,669,357
Comprehensive income
Net income
$
1,047,641
$
1,415,745
$
1,669,357
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain
(330,116)
(1,015,447)
290,407
Comprehensive income
$
717,525
$
400,298
$
1,959,764
Earnings per ordinary share
- Basic and diluted
$
0
$
0
$
0
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
- Basic and diluted
13,257,469
10,987,679
10,987,679
* Retrospectively restated for effect of Reverse Split.
HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income
$
1,047,641
$
1,415,745
$
1,669,357
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
Depreciation and amortization
50,662
21,881
355,738
Loss on disposal of property, plant and
1,413
Interest income
(102,418)
(21,699)
(6,525)
Net investment loss (gain)
(208,626)
19,363
(103,375)
(Reversal of) doubtful accounts of receivables
(2,325)
(6,442)
(123,754)
(Reversal of) provision for obsolete
5,559
2,217
(5,317)
Deferred income tax
339,332
177,029
340,624
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Short-term investment - trading securities
(1,696,545)
2,418,675
(2,625,216)
Accounts receivable
567,480
(2,490,725)
(1,100,056)
Accounts receivable - related party
390,197
499,933
578,157
Advances to suppliers
472,219
560,352
(183,369)
Deferred offering cost
(130,134)
60,000
155,915
Inventory
194,872
(57,899)
(276,672)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(13,028)
89,583
769,913
Due from related party
Accounts payable
(146,642)
225,198
127,422
Deferred revenue
(787,062)
261,856
12,089
Taxes payable
291,578
488,419
327,807
Due to related parties
(584)
(3,320)
1,062
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(340,133)
163,884
(127,735)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
(61,912)
3,824,050)
(214,575)
Investing Activities
Advance payment for software development
(339,309)
(117,617)
(25,582)
Loans to third parties
(11,260,542)
(5,498,997)
(356,595)
Repayment from third-party loans
8,830,933
199,463
317,059
Purchases of held-to-maturity investments
(11,000,000)
(1,932,080)
(1,240,329)
Redemption of held-to-maturity Investments
7,159,018
-
1,705,453
Net cash (used in) provided by investing
(6,946,555)
(7,349,231)
400,006
Financing activities:
Borrowing from third parties
-
2,749,498
Proceeds from issuing ordinary shares
15,142,902
Net cash provided by financing activities
15,142,902
2,749,498
-
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and
(26,058)
(112,465)
44,323
Net (decrease) increase in cash
8,108,377
(888,148)
229,754
Cash and equivalents at beginning of year
1,203,160
2,091,308
1,861,554
Cash and equivalents at end of year
$
9,311,537
$
1,203,160
2,091,308
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
36,504
$
45,002
32,646
Non-cash transactions:
Operating right-of-use assets recognized for
$
-
$
6,820
-
