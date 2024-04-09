Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Appoints Scott Strickland Chief Commercial Officer

Industry veteran to lead Wyndham's newly unified, technology-driven commercial organization

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) appointed Scott Strickland Chief Commercial Officer reporting to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Ballotti. In this newly created leadership role, Strickland and his team will continue delivering the best value and experiences to Wyndham's owners and guests across its 25 brands through a united commercial organization.

"Over 7 years ago we recruited Scott from the private equity world where he led the information systems, eCommerce and business transformation teams at many great companies including D+M Holdings, Nissan, and Black & Decker. Under Scott's thoughtful and strategic guidance - including managing and deploying our $275M investment in best-in-class technology, digital, and franchisee opt-in services over the past five years - Wyndham has taken a leadership position and delivered multiple industry innovations for its owners," said Ballotti. "In this new role, Scott and his expanded team will continue to build our brands, drive direct revenue, and advance our value proposition through a newly combined, tech-forward commercial organization."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Strickland continues his responsibilities for enhancing and implementing Wyndham's technology and distribution strategy and will add oversight of global sales; revenue generation; marketing; communications and the award-winning loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards.

"Combining this group of cross-functional leaders enables us to continue delivering owner-first tools, technology and marketing innovations," said Strickland. "These tools allow our franchisees to run their hotels more efficiently and profitably today and into the future. Integrating best-in-class technology, marketing, and sales teams into a single organization enhances the Wyndham Advantage."

With the creation of this new organization, Lisa Checchio, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, will depart Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. During her tenure Lisa launched the Company's "by Wyndham" endorsement strategy, played a large role in the introduction of new hotel brands, and grew Wyndham Rewards - the award-winning loyalty program, which doubled in size in five years and has surpassed 100 million members. Lisa also led the creation of the industry's first-ever program dedicated to women's advancement in hotel ownership, Women Own the Room, which recently celebrated 15 open hotels, more than 50 signings, and a community of more than 550 members.

"Lisa's leadership and expertise spanning marketing, consumer engagement, digital commerce, global sales, and more has helped us better fulfill Wyndham's mission to make hotel travel possible for all," said Ballotti. "We are grateful for her significant contributions to Wyndham and the broader hotel industry and will miss her many talents."

Images associated with the above release can be downloaded here.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 872,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 106 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts