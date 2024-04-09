Strada Exhibits at First NAB, Debuts AI-Powered Workflow Automation

The startup launched by brothers Michael and Peter Cioni only 10 months ago will showcase its brand new AI-powered workflow tech for the first time ever at NAB 2024; Michael Cioni to present session on AI's impact on the media and entertainment industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Today, Strada announced that it will be exhibiting at its first NAB Show in a dedicated showcase at the Atlas Lens Co. booth in Central Hall ( C5539 ). The entire Strada team, including founders Michael and Peter Cioni, will be on-site to provide attendees with a live demo of the AI-powered workflow technology platform and allow them to test out Strada's capabilities firsthand. This will be the first time audiences will have an up-close look at the technology.

"The post-production community has been facing many of the same problems for decades-problems I myself am all too familiar with as a creator and advisor to other creative professionals. So we set out to build a solution," states Michael Cioni, co-founder and CEO of Strada. "No other tool or technology on the market does what Strada can do. It automates tedious and repetitive tasks, improves search, increases delivery speeds, and saves time and money, all of which allow creators in any market segment to significantly up-level the quality of their content. We're so excited to give NAB attendees the first look at the future of workflow automation."

Visitors to Strada's NAB showcase will have the chance to test out features, including:

Transfer: Out of the box, Strada connects Dropbox, Google Drive and Frame.io, allowing users to access and modify their media within a single GUI, as well as transfer between these destinations. More integrations to come.

Transcode: Export metadata-rich files for editing and distribution via an intuitive interface.

Transcribe/Translate: Automatically create searchable captions in more than 100 languages.

Tag/Analyze: Automatically tag objects, people, locations, and emotions for advanced search and filtering.

Watch the Strada Beta Launch Recap for a glimpse into how Strada will revolutionize post-production workflows.

In addition to providing real-time demonstrations during Strada's NAB showcase, Michael will be presenting in two different sessions for NAB's Create Zone programming: a solo session, " How is Generative AI and Utility AI Impacting Entertainment Media Today? " taking place on Tuesday, April 16th at 10am PT, and an Ask Me Anything panel, " AI Post-Production Workflow Experts Tell All ," where he'll be joined by industry peers for an interactive discussion around how AI impacts each of their respective fields, on Sunday, April 14th at 10:30am PT.

Ask Me Anything: AI Post-Production Workflow Experts Tell All

Sunday, April 14th at 10:30 AM PT, SU4087 Create Zone Theater

This panel of industry experts offers a wide array of experience on how AI and machine learning (ML) are changing the landscape of content creation and covers numerous AI perspectives including engineering, production, post-production, and AI workflow. This influential group also includes content creators representing fiction and nonfiction use cases for AI and ML technologies.

Moderated by Michael Cioni, this Ask Me Anything panel will feature:

Pinar Seyhan Demirdag, Co-Founder & CEO, Cuerbic

Paul Trillo, Director, Trillo Films Inc

Dado Valentic, CEO, Colourlab AI

Austin Case, Director of Engineering, Strada

Have a question for the panel? Submit it here: https://www.postai.live/ .

How is Generative AI and Utility AI Impacting Entertainment Media Today?

Tuesday, April 16th at 10:00 AM PT, SU4087 Create Zone Theater

With Generative AI dominating the headlines and stirring up controversy over job elimination, applicability, and digital rights management, there's another side of AI that may prove to be the unsung hero: utility AI. Utility AI is a different form of fine-tuned models that have the potential to unlock a new world of automation and acceleration that were previously impossible. Understanding how utility AI is changing the workflow landscape can position businesses and creatives alike to eliminate mundane tasks and free up more resources to create. Michael Cioni will present this NAB town hall in the NAB Create Zone Theater.

Reflecting on the past ten months since starting Strada in June 2023, Michael shares, "What an incredible difference 10 months can make: we went from an idea to a product on display at one of the world's largest trade shows, and I am so excited to share Strada with the creative community. I truly feel what we've built is solving so many problems for so many creative people around the world."

To learn more about Strada's journey from inception to Beta launch and beyond, subscribe and follow along on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Strada-Tech .

About Strada: Workflow Reinvented

Strada is an AI-enabled cloud platform that removes the pain points, complexities, and inefficiencies professional content creators face every day. Built for every type of content maker, from Hollywood cinematographers to indie filmmakers to YouTubers and every collaborator in between, Strada automates tedious and repetitive tasks, simplifies workflows, improves search, and reduces delivery times, all in an effort to help content creators save money, increase delivery speeds, and improve creative control over workflow. The customizable platform experience enables users to design workflows for their unique post-production needs, with features such as multi-cloud syncing, multicam playback, automatic transcription and translation, transcoding, and AI tagging and analysis, all controlled from a sleek and intuitive browser interface.

About Strada

Strada, founded by brothers Michael and Peter Cioni in June 2023, is the world's first AI-enabled platform purpose-built for content creators. Strada is designed to reinvent workflow, giving time back to creative professionals so that they can focus on telling great stories.

Strada is backed by filmmakers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa ("Rabbit Hole," "This Is Us," "Crazy, Stupid, Love"), Jason Fotter , co-founder and former CTO of FuseFX , the principals of Ataboy Studios , as well as well an investment group behind Donut Media , Endcrawl and Goldieblox . Panavision president and CEO Kim Snyder sits on the Strada Advisory Board.

