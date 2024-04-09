Harvard Bioscience, Inc.: Harvard Bioscience Announces Action to Improve Operational Efficiency and Support Ongoing Investments in Growth

HOLLISTON, Mass., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced a labor force reduction to improve its operating cost structure and support its ongoing investments in growth.



The Company expects to realize overall annual run rate savings of approximately $4 million beginning in the second quarter of 2024. The Company also expects second quarter restructuring-related charges of approximately $0.5 million.

Jim Green, Harvard Bioscience Chairman and CEO, said, "We remain focused on organizational efficiencies and aligning our global operating structure with our strategic growth priorities. This action is intended to underpin our financial performance while we continue to focus on our growth initiatives."

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.harvardbioscience.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions or statements that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning expected future financial and operational performance including cost savings, restructuring charges and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company's control. Risks and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described its forward-looking statements include those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this document. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

