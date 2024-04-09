Press Release

Nicox: 2024 Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting





April 9, 2024 - release at 17:30 CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, informs its shareholders that the Ordinary and Extraordinary general meeting convened on first call on Wednesday April 10, 2024, will not be held as the quorum required by law has not been reached.



The shareholders of Nicox are thus convened on second call for an Ordinary and Extraordinary general meeting on the same resolutions and the same agenda on Monday May 6 at 2:30 pm CET in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.







The documents relating to the general meeting, including the draft resolutions and the proxy form, are made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com)).







Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the Ordinary and Extraordinary shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is posted on Nicox's website. Shareholders may also contact the Company's Investor Relations team at ag2024nicox@nicox.com (mailto:ag2024nicox@nicox.com) for any question on the voting process. The proxy forms sent by correspondence, or the electronic votes received for the Ordinary and Extraordinary general meeting initially planned on April 10, 2024 remain valid for the Ordinary and Extraordinary general meeting of May 6, 2024.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.



For more information www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com)

Analyst coverage





Bryan, Garnier & Co Eric Yoo Paris, France

H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.





The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

Contacts

Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Chief Executive Officer

+33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

communications@nicox.com (mailto:communications@nicox.com) Media / Investors

Sophie Baumont

Cohesion Bureau

+33 6 27 74 74 49 sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com (mailto:sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com)









Disclaimer

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in section 2.7 of the "Rapport Annuel 2022" and in section 4 of the "Rapport semestriel financier et d'activité 2023" which are available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com)).



Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.