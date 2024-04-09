AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles today announced that its President CEO Terry Tamminen will be a featured panelist at the 9th annual Our Ocean Conference, taking place in Athens, Greece on April 16 17. The invitation-only conference convenes blue economy experts to discuss innovative ocean solutions and strengthen commitments to sea and ocean protection and sustainability. Tamminen will join a panel discussion on "Establishing a Sustainable Blue Economy."

More details on the 2024 Our Ocean Conference, as well as ways to stream the panel, can be found here: https://www.ourocean2024.gov.gr/.

The Our Ocean Conference was first launched in 2014 under an initiative of the U.S. Department of State, then led by former Secretary John Kerry, a longtime environmentalist who played a key role in negotiating the Paris Climate Accords. The conference brings together governments, international organizations, researchers, the private sector, and nonprofits that have a shared vision and goal to protect the ocean.

This year's conference, titled Our Ocean, An Ocean of Potential, will be, according to organizers, "a major moment for world leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to make significant new commitments to protect our ocean, people, and planet for our children, grandchildren, and future generations." It will cover six "areas of action:" climate-ocean nexus, sustainable fisheries, sustainable blue economy, marine-protected areas, maritime security, and marine pollution.

Tamminen, the former Secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency under Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, leads AltaSea, the world's largest ocean research and development destination for the Blue Economy. AltaSea's 35-acre campus is a hub for marine science, research, and education, and is home to some of ocean- and climate-tech's most innovative companies in fields like sustainable fisheries and regenerative aquaculture; renewable energy; ocean technology and underwater robotics; and more.

"Convenings like the Our Ocean Conference are crucial to the continued growth of the blue economy and to our shared goal of protecting the ocean so that future generations are not handicapped by our collective inaction," said Tamminen. "I am looking forward to joining ocean-focused environmental leaders from around the globe to share and learn new ideas, develop constructive solutions, and ultimately create a more sustainable future."

In 2023, Tamminen headlined panels at several conferences, including Financial Times' Energy Transition Summit and The Economist's 3rd annual Sustainability USA conference, as well as delivering a keynote address at Alibaba's inaugural in-person conference, Co-Create.

About AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, located on 35 acres at North America's leading seaport by both container volume and cargo value, is an ocean technology campus that has become the hub for marine science, research, and education. AltaSea has 27 tenants exclusively focused on ocean innovation and research collaborations with numerous colleges and universities, including USC and UCLA all finding solutions to climate change through the ocean. AltaSea is dedicated to accelerating scientific collaboration, advancing an emerging blue economy through business innovation and job creation, and inspiring the next generation, all for a more sustainable, just, and equitable world.

