Identity+Automation: K-12 Phishing Protection Program Offers Districts Spear Phishing Defense at No Cost

Identity Automation Launches New Program In Partnership with K12 SIX to Counteract Rising Spear Phishing Threats targeting K-12 School Districts

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / In a proactive response to a marked increase in sophisticated cyberattacks targeting educational institutions, Identity Automation today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Phishing Protection Program, aimed at providing unparalleled phishing protection for K-12 school districts across the United States. This initiative-launched in partnership with the K12 Security Information eXchange (K12 SIX)-comes on the heels of a recent white paper by PIXM, which sheds light on the escalating menace of spear phishing campaigns, meticulously orchestrated by the infamous cyber threat groups, Tycoon and Storm-1575.

The Escalating Threat Landscape

The white paper details an alarming spike in Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) phishing attacks, utilizing sophisticated "Attack in The Middle" (AiTM) techniques to compromise the digital integrity of U.S. school districts. These tactics, designed to bypass conventional MFA safeguards, underscore a worrying evolution in Phishing-as-a-Service (PhaaS), enabling attackers to tailor their strategies with alarming precision.

A Call for Advanced Defensive Measures

The implications of such targeted attacks are severe, posing not just the risk of credential theft but also the potential for subsequent malicious activities, including the installation of trojans and ransomware. These incidents can lead to significant financial and reputational repercussions for the affected districts.

Against this backdrop, the reliance on traditional cybersecurity measures and the human element of security training is deemed insufficient. Identity Automation's PhishID program emerges as a critical solution, leveraging cutting-edge AI algorithms to detect and neutralize phishing attempts in real-time. PhishID catches the attacks that slip by user training and content filtering measures that generally only work against known threats and are mostly focused on attacks that come through email, not text or messaging apps.

Identity Automation's Commitment to School Security

In alignment with the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency's guidance and the Secure by Design Pledge , Identity Automation is dedicating its resources to bolster the cybersecurity posture of K-12 education. This special initiative is being launched for K12 SIX members, offering the most innovative and proven phishing protection available to U.S. districts at no cost.

Empowering Districts to Take a Stand

Identity Automation invites all K-12 school districts to join the Phishing Protection Program, a move that not only fortifies their defenses against cyber threats but also ensures the safety and security of the educational ecosystem. By adopting PhishID for full-time employee accounts, districts can take a significant step towards achieving comprehensive cybersecurity resilience.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the fight against cyber threats targeting our schools," said Michael Webb, Chief Product Officer, at Identity Automation. "By offering PhishID for free to full-time employee accounts, we are not only addressing the immediate threat but also laying the groundwork for a more secure future for our educational institutions."

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com .

Identity Automation Contact:

marketing@identityautomation.com

SOURCE: Identity+Automation

View the original press release on accesswire.com