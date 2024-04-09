Scotch-Brite Continues To Build Sustainability Into Its Greener Clean Products

Introducing the Greener Clean Non-Scratch Soap Control Dishwand and Greener Clean Bottle & Straw Brush

ST PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Scotch-Brite Brand is expanding its Greener Clean product line with the launch of the Scotch-Brite® Greener Clean Non-Scratch Soap Control Dishwand and Scotch-Brite® Greener Clean Bottle & Straw Brush. In continued efforts to design solutions that help advance a global circular economy, the brand has expanded its cleaning tools containing recycled content and plant-based materials, again without sacrificing durable cleaning power.

"Consumers are making more conscious purchasing decisions as they prioritize products that have a reduced impact on the environment. Scotch-Brite is committed to providing eco-friendly solutions that answer this need and are built to last," said Amanda Dauphinais, vice president, 3M Home and Auto Care. "We are thrilled to be launching two new products featuring recycled content and plant-based materials that emphasize our commitment to sustainability. Both products harness Scotch-Brite's cleaning expertise to deliver the brand's superior scrubbing performance and optimal experience to get the tough jobs done."

The Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Non-Scratch Soap Control Dishwand keeps consumer's hands out of the mess while maintaining the brand's signature multipurpose scrubbing power. Understanding the need to use less virgin material, the handle is made from 30 percent recycled content and 10 percent plant-based material and the non-scratch foam alternative scrubber is made from 50 percent recycled plastic. With a leak-free guarantee, not only does the product help eliminate kitchen grime, but also contains less virgin plastic. The Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Non-Scratch Soap Control Dishwand handle can continue to be reused with Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Non-Scratch Soap Control Dishwand Refills that are compatible with all Scotch-Brite dishwands.

The Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Bottle & Straw Brush is ideal for cleaning insulated mugs and cups, water bottles, glassware, food processors, blenders and so much more. Made from 30 percent plant-based material and 25 percent recycled content, consumers can feel good about their purchasing and cleaning behaviors. The cleaning duo boasts an innovative straw brush that neatly tucks inside the handle, safe to use on a variety of surfaces and designed with sisal bristles that provide long-lasting scrubbing power. To further enhance consumer experience, the handle can be reused with Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Bottle Brush Head Replacements.

Both products are dishwasher safe and gentle on a variety of surfaces. The Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Non-Scratch Soap Control Dishwand and Refill are currently available for purchase, retailing at $7.99 on Target.com and for $11.65 with three refills on Amazon.com. The dishwand will also hit Target stores shelves nationwide later this month. The Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Bottle & Straw Brush will be available for purchase later this month, and retails for $7.99 as a stand-alone product on Target.com or $14.99 with two replacement heads Amazon.com. These new products expand the line of Scotch-Brite's Greener Clean collection.

