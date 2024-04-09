Technology company Bending Spoons today confirmed it has agreed to acquire StreamYard Top Corp (also known as Hopin), which owns and operates the products StreamYard, Streamable, and Superwave. With millions of users worldwide, StreamYard has powered the live-streaming and recording of more than 60 million videos to date.

"We admire what the StreamYard team has built and look forward to leveraging our know-how and technologies to help its solutions reach new heights going forward," said Bending Spoons co-founder and CEO, Luca Ferrari.

"Our team has built incredible brands, technologies, and global communities across our suite of products comprised of StreamYard, Streamable, and Superwave. We are grateful to our team and customers and look forward to seeing the business and products grow to the next level with Bending Spoons," said Hopin CEO, Badri Rajasekar.

For the acquisition, Bending Spoons was assisted on legal matters by Willkie Farr Gallagher, and with its financial and tax due diligence by KPMG.

StreamYard Top Corp was assisted on legal matters by Goodwin Procter, with LionTree Advisors LLC acting as exclusive financial advisors.

About StreamYard Top Corp (also known as Hopin)

StreamYard Top Corp is a software company that millions of creators and businesses rely on to easily create professional content and reach their global audiences. StreamYard Top Corp's suite of audience-engagement products is comprised of StreamYard, the leading live-streaming and video-recording platform, Streamable, a video-hosting platform, and Superwave, a community platform.

The company is also known as Hopin and, after selling its Events and Session products to RingCentral in 2023, is in the process of rebranding to StreamYard Top Corp.

For more information, visit www.hopin.com.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons has served over half a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology products, including Evernote, Meetup, Remini, and Splice. Its products are currently used by more than 100 million people each month.

For more information, visit www.bendingspoons.com.

