The United Kingdom Furniture Outlook provides a comprehensive analysis of the furniture market in the UK, utilizing updated industry data and key indicators. It covers various aspects including market size, forecasts up to 2025, production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture for the time series 2018-2023.

Additionally, the report delves into segment analysis, breaking down data by furniture segments such as upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, and other furniture. It also identifies major trading partners, shedding light on key relationships and trade dynamics, while incorporating macroeconomic trends impacting the furniture market to aid stakeholders in aligning their strategies accordingly.

Furthermore, the report offers insights into the manufacturing production system, providing structural statistics by the number of enterprises, class of employment, and value added, enabling assessment of the overall health and competitiveness of the industry. Overall, the United Kingdom Furniture Outlook serves as a valuable resource for industry players, policymakers, and investors, providing actionable insights to navigate the evolving landscape of the UK furniture market.

Who are the top furniture companies in the United Kingdom?

For a selection of around 169 major UK furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Key Topics Covered:

United Kingdom: Market at a glance

Furniture market outline

Furniture market forecasts to 2025

United Kingdom: Macro Data

Socio-demographic variables, macroeconomic trends, historical data and forecasts

United Kingdom: Furniture Consumption

Total value 2018-2023

Furniture consumption by segment, by product origin

United Kingdom: Furniture Imports

Total value 2018-2023

Imports/consumption ratio by segment

Origin of furniture imports

Detailed tables for imports by product, by country and geographical area of origin

United Kingdom: Furniture Production

Total value 2018-2023

Furniture production by segment

The furniture manufacturing productive system

United Kingdom: Furniture Exports

Total value 2018-2023

Exports/production ratio, exports by destination, by product and by geographical area

United Kingdom: Methodological Notes

United Kingdom: Short profile of top furniture companies

