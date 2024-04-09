Purpose-built AI provides real-time data observability and FinOps for BigQuery performance and data cost governance

Unravel Data, the first AI-enabled data observability and FinOps platform built to optimize the cost, speed, and scale of data pipelines and applications running on cloud data platforms, today announced that Unravel for BigQuery has achieved Google Cloud Ready BigQuery designation. In doing so, Unravel has demonstrated that its product has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements that allow for robust integration with BigQuery.

Unravel for BigQuery provides purpose-built, AI-driven cost and performance optimization insights and prescriptive recommendations for maximizing cost efficiencies and speed to value of data and AI pipelines moving through BigQuery. With Unravel, BigQuery users have a means to optimize SQL queries and maximize cloud data investments for greater return and select the BigQuery edition that best suits their situation, based on their unique compute, storage, and data usage patterns. With the Google Cloud Ready BigQuery designation, BigQuery users have validation that Unravel has been proven through a rigorous validation process to work optimally with BigQuery, securely and at scale.

"Companies are faced with a rapid race to leverage AI and data products across all areas of the business. This means that in addition to having unprecedented amounts of data to manage, they also have more users of data, and more people of varying skill levels creating models and products. As a result, data teams are increasingly faced with more bottlenecks due to broken data and AI pipelines and inefficient data processing and a vast impact on escalating cloud data bills," said Kunal Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Unravel Data. "We're extremely excited, therefore, to be part of the Google Cloud Ready BigQuery program as now even more companies can be assured of the right unit costs for their AI and data projects, thus speeding time to value."

At the core of Unravel Data's platform is its AI-powered Recommendation Engine which has been trained to understand all the intricacies and complexities of modern data platforms and the supporting infrastructure. Built to ingest and interpret the continuous millions of ongoing data streams, the Engine provides real-time insights into application and system performance, as well as recommendations to optimize costs, including right-sizing instances and applying code recommendations for performance and financial efficiencies.

Unravel provides deep observability of the job, user, and code level, providing BigQuery customers with insights and AI-driven cost optimization recommendations for slots and SQL queries. Moreover, real-time cost visibility, predictive spend forecasting, and performance insights for workloads mean that BigQuery users are able to accelerate their cloud transformation initiatives. With easy-to-use widgets that offer insights on spend, performance, and unit economics, BigQuery users can also customize their dashboards and alerts.

Learn how Unravel and Google Cloud BigQuery can help enterprises optimize their cloud data spend and increase ROI here.

About Unravel Data

Unravel Data radically transforms the way businesses understand and optimize the performance and cost of their modern data and applications and the complex data and AI pipelines that power those applications. Unravel's market-leading data observability and FinOps platform with purpose-built AI for each data platform, provides actionable recommendations needed for cost and performance data and AI pipeline efficiencies. A recent winner of the Best Data Tool Platform of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards, some of the world's most recognized brands like Maersk, Mastercard, Charter Communications, Equifax, and Deutsche Bank rely on Unravel Data to unlock data-driven insights and deliver new innovations to market. To learn more, visit https://www.unraveldata.com.

