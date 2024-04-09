Anzeige
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
09.04.24
17:40 Uhr
7,893 Euro
+0,068
+0,87 %
PR Newswire
09.04.2024 | 18:06
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury.

Number of Shares:

30,285

On date:

09 April 2024

Share Price (p) per share:

675.794

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

77,568,185

Total Shares held in Treasury:

860,401

Total Voting Rights:

76,707,784

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

+44 (0)7778 354 517


