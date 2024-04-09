PROMISE Technology Unveils Pegasus M8 Storage Solution with Thunderbolt 5 technology at NAB 2024

LAS VEGAS and TAIPEI, April 9, 2024

Pegasus M8 is the fastest Pegasus RAID solution with the latest connectivity standard from Intel Corporation, delivering up to 3x more bandwidth

LAS VEGAS and TAIPEI, April 9, 2024 /PR Newswire/ -- Ahead of NAB 2024, PROMISE Technology, a leading global provider of streaming data storage solutions, is unveiling Pegasus M8 - the fastest Pegasus RAID solution powered by Thunderbolt 5 technology - along with a "dream team" of storage products optimized for the Rich Media industry. In addition to embracing the leading edge of connectivity standards, the company is highlighting how its PromiseRAID and Boost Technologies empower content creators to unleash their creativity.

To explore Pegasus M8 and more, please visit Booth SL7105 at NAB 2024 (Las Vegas, April 13-17).

"Backed by a history of close collaboration, Pegasus M8 with Thunderbolt 5 technology brings creative professionals the best of PROMISE and the best of Intel technology," notes Alice Chang, Chief Marketing Officer of PROMISE Technology. "This unique blend combines the latest connectivity capabilities and PROMISE's proprietary solutions for high-performance, high-reliability, plug-and-play storage."

"Greater bandwidth and productivity with less wait time - are what content creators desperately need, and what Thunderbolt 5 technology delivers," comments Jason Ziller, Vice President and General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel. "We are excited to continue to collaborate with PROMISE on ThunderboltTM 5 technology. Together with our ecosystem partners, we're shaping the future of connectivity innovation and launching a new era of cutting-edge technology."

Pegasus M8: Leading technology to power AI-driven workflows

As media and entertainment industries embrace AI, data volumes are growing exponentially, underscoring the need for top performance in large data set access. Thunderbolt 5 technology delivers twice the data access performance and up to three times more bandwidth (120Gb/s) via Bandwidth Boost for data + video. ThunderboltTM 5 technology on Pegasus M8 supports multiple high-resolution displays with comprehensive compatibility and supercharges AI-driven creative workflows.

Pegasus M8 combines Thunderbolt 5 technology with PROMISE's leading-edge proprietary storage technologies - PromiseRAID and Boost Technologies - to keep hard-won creative work stored safely while maximizing performance on high-capacity, multi-drive array systems.

Boost Technologies in particular maximize reliability, scalability, and performance to support data-intensive AI workloads. NVMe Boost Technology on M8, with eight E1.s/M.2 NVMe drives, delivers ultra-high throughput and low latency, and its advanced power management brings creative studios high energy efficiency and reduced noise.

"Dream team" of RAID storage for Creative Professionals

PROMISE will also showcase the following:

Pegasus R12

Elegant, sleek new 12-bay desktop design

High capacity with up to 264TB of nearline storage drives

High performance, low latency with NVMe SSD cache Boost technology

Pegasus M4

Compact, portable storage array for media professionals on the go

All-Flash-Array optimized for mobile studio environments

Pegasus32

Providing up to 160TB of storage capacity

Up to 2800 MB/s read/write speeds

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports enable daisy chains for multiple units

PegasusPro R8

High-performance file sharing for collaborative workflows

Supports fast data access DAS and network sharing NAS volumes in one unit

FileBoost Technology enables quick file exchanges between DAS to NAS volumes

VTrak N1616

Introduces HybridBoost Technology, a cloud-friendly storage tool for syncing, backing up, and archiving digital assets

VTrak J5960

Innovative GreenBoost Technology for energy saving of up to 30% when compared to competing enclosures, supporting data storage capacities ranging from 60 to 480 drives

SANLink 25G

Designed for 4K/8K editing and real-time streaming over 25 Gbps Ethernet

PROMISE Technology is holding a special promotion for US customers on certain models of the Pegasus M4, Pegasus32, and PegasusPro Series. For more information, please contact: sales@promise.com

About PROMISE Technology

PROMISE Technology is a recognized global leader in streaming data storage with more than 30 years of experience. Powered by its proprietary PromiseRAID and Boost Technologies, the brand's innovative solutions are tailored to the Surveillance, Rich Media, Cloud and IT markets' unique needs. PROMISE's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe.

For more information, please visit: https://www.promise.com/us

