Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces New Shareholders, Board Director and Senior VP Promotions

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a national multidiscipline engineering firm, announced a new board director, two board re-elections, seven new shareholders, and three new senior vice presidents following the annual shareholders' meeting held on March 23.

New Board, Principals and SVPs

Coffman announced a new board member, new shareholders and Senior VPs following the shareholders meeting.

Coffman elected Ben Momblow, PE, an Anchorage-based principal, as a new board director. Senior VP Jeff Gries, PE, and Chief Operating Officer Chad Heimbigner, PE, were re-elected to the board.

"Ben brings a thoughtful business perspective from his experience in operations roles in Honolulu and Anchorage and serves on various corporate committees. His broad view of Coffman, commitment to our culture, and inquisitive nature will make Coffman a better place. We are looking forward to his influence on the board," said Dave Ruff, PE, Coffman's CEO and Chair.

Coffman's annual meeting included the election of seven new shareholders. These new principals include Jon Arenz, PE; Skip Bourgeois; Justin Freeman, PE; Soo Loewen, PE; Carston Mortenson, PE; Brian Salyers, PE; and Mitch Zafer, PE.

"Welcoming new principal ownership is critical for the growth and health of Coffman to support our people, teams, and clients. This year's group of incredible leaders represent various engineering disciplines, strategic markets, and critical business roles," said Heimbigner. "Coffman's future is in good hands."

Jon Arenz, PE, is the Senior Civil Engineering Discipline Manager in Coffman's San Diego office. He is experienced in land development, federal design-build projects, and project management.

Skip Bourgeois is the Vice President of Marketing and responsible for the firm's overall marketing effort. His role involves supporting and empowering Coffman's marketing professionals to achieve the firm's strategic and positioning goals.

Justin Freeman, PE, is the Vice President of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) and Hydrogen and leads the companywide initiative. He spearheads the market strategy, development of internal capabilities, and management of CCUS and hydrogen projects nationwide.

Soo Loewen, PE, is the Electrical Engineering Discipline Manager in Coffman's Denver office. She has project management experience working on healthcare, government, multi-family development, corporate campuses, energy systems, education, and retail spaces throughout the country.

Carston Mortenson, PE, is a Senior Civil Engineering Discipline Engineer in Coffman's Spokane office. He has a background in commercial site development, transportation, industrial, and oil and gas pipelines for a wide variety of project types.

Brian Salyers, PE, is the General Manager of Coffman's Bay Area office and a fire protection engineer. He focuses on exploring new business opportunities in the area and growing the office's multidiscipline capabilities.

Mitch Zafer, PE, is the Corporate Manager for Energy Storage. He supports projects across the company with design and quality control as the subject matter expert (SME) for lithium-ion batteries while growing Coffman's portfolio of energy storage projects.

Coffman also announced three new senior vice presidents: Eric Apolenis, PE, Managing Principal of the Southeast Region; Scott Twele, PE, Managing Principal of the Southwest Region; and Canaan Bontadelli, PE, Managing Principal of the Rocky Mountain Region.

For more information and leadership bios, visit www.coffman.com/news/2024-leadership-promotions/.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 780+ employees in 21 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

