Antea Group Earns Silver Medal From EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

EcoVadis Rating validates Antea Group's business sustainability commitments and progress

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Antea Group is excited to announce that we have been awarded a 2023 Silver Medal from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

Antea Group scored a 65, placing the company in the 86th percentile globally. This puts us in the top 15% of companies assessed.

EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. More than 125,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

"As environmental consultants, it is important for us to "walk the walk", shares Peylina Chu, Vice President and ESG Business Strategy lead at Antea Group. "I'm so proud that our executive leadership team is committed to continuous improvement of the key environmental, social, and governance aspects of our business. Sustainability is a journey for Antea Group, and as we continue to focus on important aspects of our operations to enhance resiliency and strengthen our business operations, it's rewarding to see recognition of our efforts in our EcoVadis score."

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The rating provides an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

Learn more about the ratings on the EcoVadis website.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted, and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 220 industries in 180 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 130,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth, and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.





