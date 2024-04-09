Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.04.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
09.04.24
15:29 Uhr
0,525 Euro
-0,025
-4,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5150,55519:23
Dow Jones News
09.04.2024 | 18:43
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Apr-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
9 April 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               9 April 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      225,000 
Highest price paid per share:         47.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          45.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.2754p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,442,551 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,442,551) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      46.2754p                    225,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
9405               47.00       08:33:54          00069498110TRLO0      XLON 
11139               47.00       08:41:24          00069498281TRLO0      XLON 
11013               47.00       08:44:33          00069498311TRLO0      XLON 
10452               47.00       10:10:45          00069500044TRLO0      XLON 
10820               47.00       10:10:49          00069500045TRLO0      XLON 
2217               47.00       10:10:56          00069500054TRLO0      XLON 
3664               47.00       10:10:56          00069500055TRLO0      XLON 
7251               47.00       10:10:56          00069500056TRLO0      XLON 
3506               47.00       10:10:58          00069500058TRLO0      XLON 
712                47.00       10:10:58          00069500059TRLO0      XLON 
6773               47.00       11:16:30          00069501290TRLO0      XLON 
4217               47.00       11:17:29          00069501335TRLO0      XLON 
8935               46.50       11:50:27          00069501980TRLO0      XLON 
1194               46.50       11:50:27          00069501981TRLO0      XLON 
50000               46.20       12:47:29          00069503329TRLO0      XLON 
434                46.00       13:25:45          00069504234TRLO0      XLON 
8791               46.00       13:39:37          00069504603TRLO0      XLON 
9871               45.80       13:39:37          00069504604TRLO0      XLON 
8695               45.50       14:12:31          00069505461TRLO0      XLON 
733                45.50       14:51:56          00069507064TRLO0      XLON 
9830               45.50       14:51:56          00069507065TRLO0      XLON 
3287               45.50       15:42:26          00069510192TRLO0      XLON 
7430               45.50       15:42:26          00069510193TRLO0      XLON 
3567               45.50       15:46:58          00069510536TRLO0      XLON 
2173               45.50       15:46:58          00069510537TRLO0      XLON 
3891               45.50       15:46:58          00069510538TRLO0      XLON 
1406               45.50       16:04:32          00069511289TRLO0      XLON 
6063               45.50       16:06:00          00069511346TRLO0      XLON 
5979               45.50       16:13:39          00069511707TRLO0      XLON 
5544               45.50       16:13:41          00069511710TRLO0      XLON 
6008               45.50       16:13:44          00069511712TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  314571 
EQS News ID:  1876843 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1876843&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2024 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
