DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Apr-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 9 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 225,000 Highest price paid per share: 47.00p Lowest price paid per share: 45.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.2754p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,442,551 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,442,551) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 46.2754p 225,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 9405 47.00 08:33:54 00069498110TRLO0 XLON 11139 47.00 08:41:24 00069498281TRLO0 XLON 11013 47.00 08:44:33 00069498311TRLO0 XLON 10452 47.00 10:10:45 00069500044TRLO0 XLON 10820 47.00 10:10:49 00069500045TRLO0 XLON 2217 47.00 10:10:56 00069500054TRLO0 XLON 3664 47.00 10:10:56 00069500055TRLO0 XLON 7251 47.00 10:10:56 00069500056TRLO0 XLON 3506 47.00 10:10:58 00069500058TRLO0 XLON 712 47.00 10:10:58 00069500059TRLO0 XLON 6773 47.00 11:16:30 00069501290TRLO0 XLON 4217 47.00 11:17:29 00069501335TRLO0 XLON 8935 46.50 11:50:27 00069501980TRLO0 XLON 1194 46.50 11:50:27 00069501981TRLO0 XLON 50000 46.20 12:47:29 00069503329TRLO0 XLON 434 46.00 13:25:45 00069504234TRLO0 XLON 8791 46.00 13:39:37 00069504603TRLO0 XLON 9871 45.80 13:39:37 00069504604TRLO0 XLON 8695 45.50 14:12:31 00069505461TRLO0 XLON 733 45.50 14:51:56 00069507064TRLO0 XLON 9830 45.50 14:51:56 00069507065TRLO0 XLON 3287 45.50 15:42:26 00069510192TRLO0 XLON 7430 45.50 15:42:26 00069510193TRLO0 XLON 3567 45.50 15:46:58 00069510536TRLO0 XLON 2173 45.50 15:46:58 00069510537TRLO0 XLON 3891 45.50 15:46:58 00069510538TRLO0 XLON 1406 45.50 16:04:32 00069511289TRLO0 XLON 6063 45.50 16:06:00 00069511346TRLO0 XLON 5979 45.50 16:13:39 00069511707TRLO0 XLON 5544 45.50 16:13:41 00069511710TRLO0 XLON 6008 45.50 16:13:44 00069511712TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 314571 EQS News ID: 1876843 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1876843&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2024 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)