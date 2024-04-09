Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - Hiru Corp (OTC Pink: HIRU) www.otchiru.com is pleased to introduce its new mining COO and the appointment of Mr.R Molebatsi (Thebi) to the Company team. Thebi brings with him a wealth of experience spanning various industries, including mining, construction, marketing, and customer service. Thebi makes his home in Johannesburg, South Africa. As a seasoned professional and serial entrepreneur, Thebi has successfully founded numerous ventures across several countries in Africa. His diverse expertise and extensive background make him a valuable addition to the Hiru Corp team.

One of Thebi's notable qualities is his dedication to social justice. He has actively engaged with impoverished communities in rural Africa, partnering with them to implement development projects aimed at creating sustainable employment and economic opportunities. His commitment to making a positive impact aligns with Hiru Corp's values and vision for corporate responsibility. In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Thebi serves on the board of a non-profit organization and holds a position on the Executive Committee of a Communal Property Association. His involvement in these organizations underscores his passion for community development and empowerment. Mr. Thebi's full CV has been made available as a filing with (OTC Pink: HIRU).

Thebi will spearhead the Company mining division which encompasses certain Mining Business in Africa & Gold Trading / Processing thru HIRU regional office currently being set up in Dubai. (full details of these mining projects will be issued in a separate PR and or official OTC Filings). In concert with Thebi appointment the company has launched its mining section of the corporate web site https://www.otchiru.com/hiru-mining-bio-fuel-lithium-mining-projects-info/. The web site features several mining and gold trading & processing ventures. On some mining ventures the Company will be 100% proprietor while others will be conducted in a joint venture type format. Again as this is worth repeating, details of each mine and operations will be disclosed as a separate OTC filing and or a PR.

In other Company news and events, HIRU water packing equipment (Alkaline 88 is currently listed for sale with brokers and on the HIRU Corporate web site https://www.otchiru.com/alkaline-equipment-sale

The Company spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to welcome Thebi to our team. His extensive experience and dedication to social justice will undoubtedly contribute to our company's growth and commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

More updates will follow shortly.

About Hiru Corporation

HIRU is a holding Company (The Company) holds interest in 3 operating enterprises.

Mining Business in Africa Gold Trading / Processing (United Arab Emirates (Dubai) Freight & Warehouse services with 2 company-owned physical locations in FL and CA.

The Company also has a codeshare type of agreement to utilize up to other POP (Point of Presence) locations throughout USA and Canada with over 25 FBA capabilities. The Company also has a well-developed water package infrastructure and an operating water packing division. The water division is currently in a diversification mode & being made available for sale to a qualified buyer / operator. See OTC Filings 3-4-24 (OTC Pink: HIRU) Supplemental filing Business Alignment

