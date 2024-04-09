IR Labs Inc.: irlabs Partners with Women Get On Board to Promote Diverse Leadership in Corporate Governance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / irlabs, a leading provider of innovative investor relations solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Women Get On Board (WGOB) to support their upcoming event, WGOB Summit Toronto, scheduled for May 15, 2024. Through this partnership with Women Get On Board, irlabs continues its mission to support organizations that promote diversity and inclusion in leadership roles.

WGOB Summit Toronto brings together corporate directors, executives, governance professionals, and investors to delve into the future of the boardroom under the theme "The Future of The Boardroom Now!" This event will feature boardroom experts and thought leaders exploring critical considerations across the four lines of sight: oversight, hindsight, insight, and foresight. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss the most pressing boardroom issues of 2024 and beyond.

Principal and Co-Founder of irlabs, Alyssa Barry will be among other speakers.

Keynote Speaker: Anu George Canjanathoppil

In her keynote address, The Power of Believing, Anu George Canjanathoppil, CEO of International Justice Mission Canada, will share how being a woman did not come in the way of leading 10,000 people out of slavery.

Speaker lineup:

Mary Larson, Partner, MNP LLP

Edward Olson, Partner and National Leader, MNP LLP

Alyssa Barry, Principal & Co-Founder, irlabs

Ivy Lumia, CEO, BIG | Best In Governance Inc.

Samantha Kappagoda, Independent Director and Chief Data Scientist, Credit Suisse US Mutual Funds and Numerati Partners LLC

Della Shea, Corporate Director, Chief Data Governance and Privacy Officer

Wendy Gross, Partner, Technology, Osler

Lexie Kindbom, Chief Client Officer, Risk Management and Corporate Segments, Marsh Canada Limited

Jeremiah Lee, Partner, Head of People Analytics for People and Organizational Performance (POP), Oliver Wyman

Jesse Price, Partner, Oliver Wyman

"We are thrilled to partner with Women Get On Board for their summit in Toronto," said Alyssa Barry, Principal and Co-Founder at irlabs. "Having women in leadership and board positions brings diverse perspectives and experiences to the table, resulting in a more sustainable and diversified boardroom equipped to navigate the complexities of corporate challenges. Together, we aim to create more visibility and make a meaningful impact in highlighting the invaluable contributions of women in shaping the future of corporate governance."

For more information about the WGOB Summit Toronto and to register for the event, please visit the official registration page.

"As women leaders, we have a civic duty to elevate the next generation of women by advocating for their economic empowerment and financial freedom," said Dr. Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO, Women Get On Board. "As Founder & CEO of Women Get On Board Inc., I am proud of our social purpose company's accomplishments and strides toward empowering women through education, mentorship and allyship. We are honoured to partner with irlabs to elevate the next generation of women corporate directors to promote diverse leadership in corporate boardrooms."

About irlabs

irlabs is a modern investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. Industry and sector-agnostic, irlabs supports both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and ESG initiatives. For more information, visit www.irlabs.ca.

About Women Get On Board

Women Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) is a social-purpose company committed to elevating the next generation of women corporate directors. Our mission is to connect, promote and empower women to serve on corporate boards with confidence and courage.

With more than 900 members across Canada, we are proud to build the next generation of women in the boardroom, one woman at a time. We believe in the power of three: one woman in the boardroom is a token, two is a presence, and three is a voice.

