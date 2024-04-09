Essex, England--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - Novus Black has announced its plan to expand from the UK to the global market. Novus Black is a private investment fund based in the UK. The private fund specializes in trading CFD FX and commodities for its private clients. Founded in 2021 by Steve and George, former fintech entrepreneurs, Novus Black has carved a unique niche in the financial world by combining professional trading expertise with unparalleled personal relationships with its investors.





Novus Black

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/204622_351885e444386868_001full.jpg

Integral to Novus Black's expansion to the global market is a strong commitment to the distinguishing principles that they have established in the early stage of their company

"In a relatively short space of time, we've advanced from managing a pretty modest sum to now being a private fund managing multiple millions," revealed Steve, CEO of Novus Black, with a tone reflecting both pride and anticipation.

"After selling our fintech company and experiencing the harsh realities of cowboys in the investment world, we understood the value of genuine, investment opportunities," said George, COO of Novus Black.

"Our own losses taught us the importance of transparency and honesty and this realization formed the cornerstone of Novus Black."





Novus Black

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/204622_351885e444386868_002full.jpg

Key Differentiators That Novus Black is Looking To Establish

Personal Relationships : "At Novus Black, nurturing personal relationships with our investors is paramount. Each investor is equipped with both Steve and I's direct contact numbers. They aren't merely investors to us; they're cherished friends, and with that bond comes a profound sense of responsibility," emphasized George, underscoring the significance of accountability within the company's ethos.

Liquidity, Flexibility, and Transparency : The fund extends to its invited clients the flexibility to establish an account for personal funds, Ltd business funds, or Pensions, enabling fee-free withdrawals on a monthly basis following an initial 3-month period. This underscores its dedication to transparency and fostering trust among investors.

Global Appeal: With partnerships in the pipeline across regions including the Atlantic, the Emirates, and India, Novus Black's appeal is inherently global. "We didn't have to look for partnerships; they came looking for us, drawn by what we're doing differently," George added.

As part of its plan for expansion, Novus Black has recently introduced a new financial director with decades of experience in finance and investment. The Financial Director, brings with him a wealth of experience from mainstream investment banks, and he emphasized the notable disparity between traditional investment models and Novus Black's distinctive approach. "What sets us apart is the rapid transition of our investors into friends. They are not merely entries on a spreadsheet; they are individuals with vibrant lives, and we prioritize treating them as such," he explained. " The level of accountability and care Novus Black takes over their clients is very rarely experienced nowadays and was one of the things that attracted me to join the company."

U.K to U.S.A

As Novus Black continues to establish its presence within the UK market, it sets its sights on expanding its distinctive and rewarding investment model to new horizons to the United States of America. Building upon its proven track record in the UK, the company is now poised to introduce its overseas counterpart, Novus Black Atlantic in the Summer of 2024.

To ensure a seamless transition and compliance with local regulations, the company has assembled a robust panel of US partners. Among these partners are Macaluso LLP, who will serve as legal advisors, meticulously overseeing compliance and correctness every step of the way. With such strategic partnerships in place, Novus Black Atlantic is primed to make a significant impact in the American investment landscape, offering investors unparalleled opportunities for growth and success.



"As we continue to expand and reach new heights, our dedication to our clients remains unyielding and we are excited about bringing this level of care to our American friends. We want the clients of Novus Black Atlantic to understand that with their investments come hopes, aspirations, and sometimes, uncertainties. That's why we're not just here to manage their wealth; we're here to support them. I am confident we can do for America what we have done for the private investors of the UK"





Novus Black

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/204622_351885e444386868_003full.jpg

About Novus Black

Novus Black is a private investment fund based in the UK. Founded in 2021 by Steve and George, former fintech entrepreneurs, the private fund specializes in trading CFD FX and commodities for its private clients. Initially launched as an investment club with the founder's personal funds, the journey from an investment club to a thriving fund is a testament to Novus Black's innovative approach, rooted in trust, transparency, and personal connections. "Our journey has only just begun, and we're committed to walking every step of the way with our clients, empowering them to achieve their financial goals and secure their futures."

For more information on Novus Black and to become part of this unique investment journey, please visit www.novusblack.co.uk or contact:

Contact Information:

Jay Jaye - jay@whitefriar.com

Company Email: info@novusblack.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204622

SOURCE: Ascend Agency