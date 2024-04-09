Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Spain Data Center Market Set to Reach $2.85 Billion by 2029: Exclusive Insights on Norway, Greece, and Spain Unveiled in Arizton Research Report

Arizton publishes the latest research report on the Norway data center market, Greece data center market, & Spain data center market.

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Norway Data Center Market Investments to Reach $1.87 Billion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 10.28% During the Forecast Period.

Get Insights on 31 Existing Data Centers and 12 Upcoming Facilities across Norway

The Norway data center market will continue to witness substantial growth due to strategic investments by key players and new entrants in the market. This influx of global giants emphasizes their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of businesses in Norway.

The Norway data center power capacity is on a robust trajectory, fueled by the government's commitment to renewable energy, strategic industry collaborations, and significant expansion initiatives such as Project Clover by Green Mountain and the 42 MW data center of Bulk Infrastructure in Kristiansand.

The Norway data center market is witnessing the entry of new colocation operators, such as AQ Compute, Namsos Datasenter, and STACK Infrastructure, fueling the country's colocation market revenue. Several global and local data center providers have established their presence in Norway or announced plans to do the same. For instance, Google began the construction of its data center in Skien, Norway. The facility, with an initial capacity of 240 MW, is set to be launched in 2026.

Investment Analysis

In December 2023, Green Mountain completed and handed over the inaugural data center facility at its OSL2-Hamar campus in Norway to TikTok, marking a significant milestone in Project Clover. Green Mountain plans to place two additional 30 MW data centers in the campus in the coming months.

In November 2023, Green Mountain secured the approval to construct a 10 MW data center at its Enebakk campus near Oslo, Norway; the facility is set for completion by September 2024. The OSL1-Enebakk campus can ultimately reach 93 MW across an area of 75,000 sqm. The company will continue its strategic expansion, with plans for new campuses in Kalberg, Hønefoss, Gismarvik, and Undheim, as well as a 90 MW hosting deal with TikTok in Hønefoss.

In October 2023, Green Mountain decided to construct a substantial data center campus in Kalberg, Norway. The first construction phase is set for completion by January 2025, with the final phase being slated to be done by 2027; the facility will include up to eight data halls and an investment exceeding $4.61 billion.

Existing VS. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Oslo



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, NetNordic, Oracle, Pure Storage, Super Micro Computer.

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: Coromatic, COWI, CTS Nordics, Designer Group, KeySource, Olaris AS, Red Engineering, and YIT.

Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Alfa Laval, Austin Hughes, Carrier, Caterpillar, Comsys, Cummins, DEIF, Eaton, Flakt Group, HITEC Power Protection, Kohler SDMO, Legrand, Perkins Engines, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls Royce, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, Trane, Vertiv.

Data Center Investors: Bulk Infrastructure, Green Mountain, Green Edge Compute, Lefdal Mine Datacenter, Orange Business Services, STACK Infrastructure, AQ Compute, and STORESPEED.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What is the growth rate of the Norway data center market?

How much is the Norway data center market investment expected to grow?

How many data centers have been identified in Norway?

Who are the key investors in the Norway data center market?

What are the driving factors for the Norway data center market?

The Greece Data Center Market Investments to Reach $1.34 Billion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 9.91% During the Forecast Period.

Get Insights on 15 Existing Data Centers and 02 Upcoming Facilities across Greece

The Greece data center market is experiencing significant investments from global colocation data center provider Digital Realty (Lamda Hellix). For instance, the ATH5 data center in Athens will be built upon an area of around 75,000 square feet. Greece's strategic location and economic stability make it an attractive destination for data center investments, drawing major global players such as Microsoft, Google, and Digital Realty (Lamda Hellix). The country will witness cumulative core & shell investments of over $1.2 billion from 2024-2029. Greece houses 15 colocation data centers in Athens, with providers such as Telecom Italia Sparkle and Digital Realty (Lamda Hellix) leading the market in terms of colocation revenue.

Investment Opportunities:

Greece's advantageous geographical location, positioned as a pivotal nexus linking Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, coupled with its robust economic stability, positions it as a compelling destination for strategic data center investments. Among the key cities in Greece, Athens stands out as a primary hub for establishing and expanding cutting-edge data center facilities, closely followed by Thessaloniki.

Greece is amid a comprehensive digital transformation plan, aiming to fully digitize the country by 2025 and fully digitize state services by 2027. The Ministry of Digital Governance spearheads the initiative to streamline processes, reduce bureaucracy, and align with the European Union's Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI).

In February 2023, the Digital Governance Ministry celebrated the three-year anniversary of Greece's government online platform, gov.gr, which has grown to offer over 1,500 digital services to citizens. As more government services and citizen interactions move online, there will be a surge in the volume of data generated. This will increase demand for data storage and processing capabilities, driving the need for robust data center infrastructure.

Existing VS. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Athens Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers: Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, NEC, NetApp, Oracle, and Super Micro Computer.

Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, NEC, NetApp, Oracle, and Super Micro Computer. Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, LDK Consultants, ELLAKTOR GROUP, Mytilineos S.A.

AECOM, LDK Consultants, ELLAKTOR GROUP, Mytilineos S.A. Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M, ABB, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Carrier, Caterpillar, Cummins, Condair, Daikin Applied, Eaton, Kohler SDMO, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Perkins Engines, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Socomec, Siemens, Trane, and Vertiv.

3M, ABB, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Carrier, Caterpillar, Cummins, Condair, Daikin Applied, Eaton, Kohler SDMO, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Perkins Engines, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Socomec, Siemens, Trane, and Vertiv. Data Center Investors: Digital Realty (Lamda Helix), Microsoft, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Synapsecom Telecom.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Greece data center market investment expected to grow?

How many data centers have been identified in Greece?

What is the growth rate of the Greece data center market?

What are the driving factors for the Greece data center market?

Who are the key investors in the Greece data center market?

The Spain Data Center Market Investments to Reach $2.85 Billion by 2029, Growing At A CAGR 6.99% During the Forecast Period.

Get Insights on 52 Existing Data Centers and 24 Upcoming Facilities across Spain

The Spain data center market is witnessing increased investments in other mechanical infrastructure, particularly in evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, and air/water side economizers, due to the increase in data centers containing air-based and free cooling systems

In December 2023, Spain increased its share of renewable electricity capacity to 50.8%, up from 42.2% in the previous year. Spain aims to augment its renewable energy capacity to 80% by 2030. This initiative will attract global data center investors and encourage green data center developments. Madrid is gaining popularity for data center investments. The growth of Barcelona in the Spain data center market, alongside Madrid, is being driven by its emergence as a key hub for global digital connectivity and its strategic location for subsea and terrestrial cable networks. This enhances its appeal for data center investments. Recently, the growth in AI has increased the need for hyperscale self-built data centers. In 2024, Microsoft announced a $2.1 billion investment in Spain to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure within two years. This substantial investment shows Microsoft's commitment to supporting Spain's progress and digital evolution.

Investment Opportunities:

Spain offers tax relief for companies, including a 50% credit for income in Ceuta and Melilla, a 99% credit for local public services, and credits for research and technological innovations.

Significant tax credits are provided for research and development (R&D), with a 25% credit for R&D expenses and a 42% credit for additional expenses. Recent changes benefit the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) involved in technological innovations.

In the second quarter of 2023, Data4 revealed its plans for a new data center campus (MAD2) in San Agustín de Guadalix, with a total capacity of 80 MW. Notably, this was the only officially announced project by an international operator in the year's first half.

In July 2023, IBM initiated the establishment of Multi-Zone Cloud Regions (MZR) in Alcobendas (Data4), Las Rozas (NTT), and Julián Camarillo (Interxion), with plans to accommodate over 600 clients.

Existing VS. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Madrid Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Madrid Other Cities



Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo.

Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo. Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: ACS Group, AEON Engineering, Arup, ARSMAGNA, CapIngelec, Ramboll, Ferrovial, IDOM, ISG, Hill International, Mercury, PQC, Quark.

ACS Group, AEON Engineering, Arup, ARSMAGNA, CapIngelec, Ramboll, Ferrovial, IDOM, ISG, Hill International, Mercury, PQC, Quark. Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, GESAB, Legrand, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv.

ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, GESAB, Legrand, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv. Data Center Investors: Aire Networks, DATA4, Digital Realty, Edgeconnex, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, and Nabiax.

Aire Networks, DATA4, Digital Realty, Edgeconnex, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, and Nabiax. New Entrants: AQ Compute, CyrusOne, Merlin Properties, Microsoft, Iron Mountain, Form8tion Data Centers (Thor Equities).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Spain data center market?

How big is the Spain data center market?

What factors are driving the Spain data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Spain from 2024 to 2029?

Which cities are included in the Spain data center market report?

Norway, Greece & Spain Data Center Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure

Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and DCIM

Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and DCIM Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

