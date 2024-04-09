Enforcer One, LLC.: Fighting Fire With Foam: Nationwide and EnforcerOne Join Forces to Protect Agriculture Customers

New partnership provides customers with discounted access to EnforcerOne's industry-leading fire suppression systems

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / With an estimated 20,000 agricultural fires each year, the need for fire safety awareness and planning has never been greater. Nationwide, the country's leading protector of farms and ranches, is helping its agriculture customers take a proactive approach to fire defense through a new partnership with EnforcerOne that will provide discounts on its industry-leading Enforcer® fire suppression systems and FIREBULL® firefighting concentrate.

Established in 2011, with more than 30 years of firefighting experience, EnforcerOne provides next-level firefighting solutions for emergency scenarios in industries ranging from agriculture to motorsports. The company's highly portable Compressed Air Foam Systems (CAFS) can quickly and efficiently extinguish fires with minimal water and utilizes GreenScreen Certified non-hazardous, non-toxic, fluorine- and PFAS-free FIREBULL firefighting foam.

Nationwide's agriculture insurance customers can now receive a 20% discount on the following EnforcerOne and FIREBULL products:

FIREBULL Easy One-Touch Fire Extinguisher 23.8 oz - a 1:B rated personal fire extinguisher designed for easy application and extinguishment of fire outdoors and around the house using a signature firefighting foam.

FIREBULL AB - UL Classified firefighting concentrate for use in Enforcer systems and other brand firefighting equipment to suppress Class A fires (brush, wood, hay, etc.) as well as Class B fires (flammable liquids and fuels). Also available in a freeze-protected premix to -40C.

Enforcer AIR 3 - an extremely versatile and portable, three-gallon firefighting system that utilizes high-energy compressed foam technology with a dedicated refillable air tank.

Enforcer 10 - a versatile but heavy-duty 10-gallon portable firefighting system that utilizes high-energy compressed air foam technology to produce 200 gallons of finished firefighting foam. UL 711 20: B certified.

The power of EnforcerOne's fire suppression systems is evident in a recent case involving a Montana farmer. Wes Simpson recounts, "My father was out in the fields baling hay when a fire broke out behind him and quickly spread to the baler. He remained calm and immediately put his Enforcer 10 in service to extinguish the baler fire and create a safe zone to evacuate the equipment. He'd never operated the CAFS device before; I'd just explained it to him once. Without EnforcerOne, we could have had a devastating outcome."

"Fires continue to be a leading cause of dangerous and costly accidents on farms, but they can often be prevented with simple and affordable measures," said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. "Our partnership with EnforcerOne further strengthens Nationwide's commitment to safety and prevention for our customers, adding these state-of-the-art fire suppression devices to our array of tools and resources they can leverage to safeguard their operations, equipment and livelihoods."

This partnership adds to Nationwide's suite of fire prevention solutions and resources available to agriculture customers and agents, which includes HAYTECH hay bale monitors, PrevTech electrical monitoring systems, and Teledyne FLIR thermal imaging cameras.

"EnforcerOne is proud to partner with Nationwide to protect lives, livestock, and property by reducing accidental and costly agriculture fires. Equipment fires lead to expensive repairs and production downtime, while crop fires impact customers' ability to produce and deliver during the most important time of the year," said Ron Thames, president of EnforcerOne and developer of Enforcer CAFS and FIREBULL Fluorine Free products. "EnforcerOne has a years-long history of providing unique fire suppression offerings for fire departments but this partnership places easy-to-use firefighting equipment directly in the hands of customers to quickly extinguish fires in their incipient stage, which minimizes fire department responses to agriculture fires and allows agriculture customers to get back to work safely and quickly."

Visit EnforcerOne.com to learn more about how to incorporate EnforcerOne solutions into your operation.

About EnforcerOne

EnforcerOne, LLC. was established in 2011 and is the U.S.-based manufacturer of superior performance Enforcer® Brand Compressed Air Foam Systems and FIREBULL® Brand Fluorine Free Foam Concentrates and Wetting Agents. Based in Peachtree City, GA, EnforcerOne offers over 30 years of combined experience and expertise in manufacturing firefighting equipment and foam concentrates. EnforcerOne serves customers globally across multiple industries, including Firefighting, Agriculture, Mining, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Motorsports, Film and Television, and Consumer Safety. For more information, visit www.enforcerone.com or follow us on social media on Facebook.

Enforcer and FIREBULL are registered trademarks of Enforcer One, LLC.

GreenScreen Certified is a registered trademark of Clean Production Action.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and ETFs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow the firm on Facebook and X.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2024

