Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - Leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator Gate.io recently co-hosted an event alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS) and sponsors Qraft and Masa at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival. The event, 'Futuristic Fusion: AI Meets Blockchain,' was held on April 8, 2024, attended by over 400 guests, and featured a keynote delivered by AWS and insightful discussions from a panel of industry professionals and leaders.









The opening panel discussion, 'HK's Crypto Challenge: Regulation in Blockchain,' moderated by April Zheng, Associate Director of Financial Risk Management at KPMG, explored diverse opinions, insights, and expectations for Hong Kong's evolving digital asset regulatory environment. Panel members included Edwin Cheung, Head of Business Development at Gate.HK; Alvin Kwock, Founder of One Degree; Kang Li, Chief Security Officer at CertiK; along with Sean Lee, Senior Advisor at Crypto Council for Innovation.









During a keynote, Amazon's Head of Product for Blockchain Services, John Liu, shared his vision of how Web3 and generative AI can form a symbiotic relationship, driving innovation and benefiting users and builders. He emphasized Web3's potential to address concerns around trust and transparency in generative AI and the potential of both technologies to create new opportunities for growth.





The second panel, titled 'How Will AI Change the Game of Web3, Trading and Beyond?' was moderated by Ray Wong, Founding Partner of Asymmetry Capital, and consisted of several experts and industry leaders, including John Liu alongside Francis Oh, COO and APAC CEO at Qraft Technologies; Calanthia Mei, Co-founder of Masa; Amos Zhang, NEAR Early Contributor and Founder of MetaWeb.VC; and Edward Zuo, Core Contributor at Pyth Data Association. They delved into the crossover between blockchain and AI as industry and market-disrupting technologies. Discussions pointed toward a future where Web3 and trading may become heavily reliant on AI, and those that leverage these technologies will have a competitive advantage in the market.





The event successfully explored Hong Kong's maturing regulatory landscape and highlighted the potential of blockchain and AI to transform the world as we know it. Attendees were welcomed to engage with panellists throughout the event, having their questions answered and ideas heard. To close out, guests and panellists joined an afterparty for networking and open discussions.





The 'Futuristic Fusion: AI Meets Blockchain' event was an outstanding success. It connected more than 400 guests with industry leaders and professionals who shared ideas and collaborated on advancing the Web3 ecosystem in Hong Kong and beyond. Gate.io thanks all who participated and remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering industry progress, promoting mass adoption, driving discussions, and preparing for future developments in this rapidly evolving industry.

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204834

SOURCE: Gate Global, Corp.