In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II and R.225-73 I of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (RGAMF), Axway Software (Paris:AXW) hereby informs its Shareholders that, as of April 8, 2024, the date of the notice for the General meeting to be held on Thursday 16 May 2024 was published in the "BALO", is:

Total number of shares is 21,633,597.

- Total number of theoretical voting rights is 36,765,089.

- Number of exercisable voting rights is 36,193,578.

More information on Axway General Meeting 2024 on Axway Investor website: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 acarli@axway.com