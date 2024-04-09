Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Global Probiotics Market Forecasted to Flourish as Wellness Trends Gain Momentum, the Market to Hit $115.07 Billion?- Focus Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the probiotics market is growing at a CAGR of 8.39% during 2023-2029.?

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.focusreports.store/report/probiotics-market-focused-insights

Probiotics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes???? Details????? Market Size (2029)???? USD 115.07 Billion? Market Size (2023)???? USD 70.95 Billion? CAGR (2023-2029)???? 8.39 % Historic Year??? 2020-2022?? Base Year??? 2023 Forecast Year???? 2024-2029????

North America has the largest market share in the global probiotics market (2023). In 2023, the functional food and beverage segment accounted for a 83.06% share of the global probiotics market. The segment is anticipated to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Customers have shown interest in purchasing probiotic-based functional foods, which will drive the market during the forecast period. The functional food & beverage segment is sub-segmented into dairy-based probiotics and non-dairy-based probiotics. Dairy-based probiotics include milk-based, yogurt-based, cheese-based, and others. Non-dairy-based probiotics include vegetable-based probiotics, fruit-based probiotics, cereal-based probiotics, and meat-based probiotics. Various diseases are increasing due to multiple reasons, such as unhealthy food consumption, changing lifestyles, and others. Many occur due to disturbed gut health. Thus, consumers prefer healthy foods & beverages that help to maintain gut health. They focus on offering foods with probiotics along with other nutrients. Therefore, the demand for functional food & beverage products will increase during the forecast period.

In 2023, the drug store segment accounted for a 15.29% share, with chain pharmacies experiencing rapid growth thanks to robust supply chains. Arizton forecasts an incremental growth of more than $6 billion, marking a substantial absolute growth during the forecast period. These pharmacies, often situated near hospitals, serve as primary sources for medicines, including probiotics in various forms like tablets, powders, and capsules.

European countries are witnessing a surge in the proliferation of individual and chain pharmacies, with the latter benefiting from advantages in size and scale. This allows chain pharmacies to offer products at competitive prices compared to independent stores. Notable players in this domain include Walmart Stores, CVS Health Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliances, McKesson Europe, Phoenix Group, and Penta Investments, operating across developed countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic further fueled the demand for pharmaceutical products, expanding the number of drug stores in developed nations.

Product Segmentation and Forecast

Product Type

Functional Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Ingredients type

Bacteria

Yeast

Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Application

Digestive Health

Immune Health

Metabolic Health

Others

Vendors List

Nestle

Probi

Danone A/S

Chr.Hansen Holdings Inc

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Arla Foods

International Flavours & Fragrances Inc.

ADM

General Mills Inc

BioGaia

AB-Biotics

DuPont

Lallemand Inc (Lallemand)

Lifeway Foods Inc

Kerry Group plc

Sanzyme Biologics

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd (Mother Dairy)

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes

Sacco System

Cultech

Goerlich Pharma

Winclove Probiotics

China-Biotics Inc.

COSMAX NBT, Inc.

PepsiCo

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd

AllergoSan USA, LLC

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Novozymes

Wren Laboratories

PanTheryx

DSM-Firmenich

33 Sanofi

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What factors are driving the global probiotics market?

What is the projected value of the global probiotics market by 2029?

Which segment leads the product type category in the probiotics market?

Which regions are significant players in the probiotics market?

Table of Content

CHAPTER - 1: Probiotics Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: Probiotics Market

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER - 3: Probiotics Market Segmentation Data

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Product type (2023-2029; $Billions)

Functional Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Ingredients (2023-2029; $Billions)

Bacteria

Yeast

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Age Group (2023-2029; $Billions)

Adults

Pediatrics

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2023-2029; $Billions)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Drug Stores

Online Stores

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Application (2023-2029; $Billions)

Digestive Health

Immune Health

Metabolic Health

Others

CHAPTER - 4: Key Regions Overview

North America: Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in US

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in Canada

Europe: Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in Germany

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in France

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in UK

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in Italy

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in Spain

APAC: Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in China

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in Japan

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in India

Latin America: Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in Brazil

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in Mexico

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in Argentina

Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in Turkey

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in Saudi Arabia

Projected Revenue of Probiotics Market in South Africa

CHAPTER - 5: Probiotics Market Prospects & Opportunities

Probiotics Market Opportunities & Trends

Probiotics Market Drivers

Probiotics Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 6: Probiotics Industry Overview

Probiotics Market - Competitive Landscape

Probiotics Market - Key Vendor Profiles

Probiotics Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Probiotics Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER - 7: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

About Focused Reports by Arizton????

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.?

About Us:?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.???????????????????????????????????????????????????????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.????

Contact Us:????

Call: +1-312-235-2040???????????????????????????????????????????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707??????????????????????????????????????????????

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com ???

Website: https://www.focusreports.store/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382485/GLOBAL_PROBIOTICS_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326840/4638616/Focus_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-global-probiotics-market-forecasted-to-flourish-as-wellness-trends-gain-momentum-the-market-to-hit-115-07-billion---focus-research-report-by-arizton-302111740.html