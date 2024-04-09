Anzeige
09.04.2024
F9Analytics®: F9Analytics Discovery Eliminates Multifamily Turnover Costs

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / In finance when you run out of tools, you must revisit the history of financial mathematics in search of a solution. When none exists, you must walk among the giants to discover a new way forward.

It is this new discovery in finance that F9Analytics has applied precisely to the problem of renewal rent pricing.

The question becomes "if I believe my market assumption, then what renewal price is precisely equal to market?"

To be clear, the solution must consider mutually exclusive contract pricing with unequal life, duration LCM, vacancy-carry (downtime), turnover-limit, free rent, commissions, rental growth, make-ready costs, inflation, variable and fixed expenses, and of course the daily time-value of money.

Unfortunately, the history of capital budgeting in finance has no good answer - only rules for attempting to identify a particular selection.

This new discovery in the field of financial mathematics is named the "Cona-de Moivre Identity" after mathematician Abraham de Moivre who first created the framework for the annuity.

F9Analytics application of this discovery within its technologies makes pricing and capital budgeting problems like these solvable - providing unique arbitrage opportunities for financial market participants.

To find out more about the discovery, please contact F9Analytics at +1 (213) 444-1678, or visit the website at https://www.f9analytics.com.

About F9Analytics

At F9Analytics, our long-term vision to empower investors with superior pricing technologies that transform older operating paradigms into a dynamic model for performance has taken form. Our commitment to research and development in real estate price management has synthesized into the solutions we envisioned - ready to empower real estate companies with the necessary algorithms to leverage price to generate excess returns - be it in commercial or multi-family residential.

Contacts:

John J. Cona
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (213) 444-1678

SOURCE: F9Analytics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

