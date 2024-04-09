Avolta AG
Avolta today priced an offering of EUR 500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "Notes"). Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to refinance a portion of Avolta's outstanding Senior Notes due 2024.
It is expected that the Notes will be admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange. The Notes will be offered and sold only to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
