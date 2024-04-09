? Intelligent motion control solution combines low power Lattice FPGAs with ADI's industrial ethernet connectivity to improve system efficiency ?

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced a new motion control reference platform to accelerate flexible, efficient closed-loop motor control design development. Combining secure, low power Lattice FPGAs and ADI's robust industrial ethernet connectivity, the platform enables multiprotocol designs with a hardened security engine, providing accurate speed and power control that are integral in smart Industrial automation applications.

"As the digital transformation and automation of factory floors continues, we're excited to accelerate the productivity and reliability of smart manufacturing with our low power, secure FPGA technology," said Matt Dobrodziej, Corporate Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice. "This collaborative solution we've developed with ADI is an example of our commitment to delivering more intelligent, more connected, and more efficient solutions to our Industrial customers."

Key features of the new motion control reference platform include:

Low power, small footprint Lattice FPGAs, including Lattice CertusPro-NX and Lattice MachXO3D with a dedicated hardened security engine with secure unique ID enabling Root of Trust compliance with the European Cyber Resilience Act

Flexible, low power ADI industrial ethernet connectivity for multiprotocol designs with precision analog power conversion technology providing accurate speed and power control

"With approximately 65% of industrial energy consumed by motor-driven systems1, ADI technology is driving the efficient design of variable speed drives which have the potential to reduce energy consumption by up to 60% per year2," said Fiona Treacy, Managing Director at ADI. "Combining ADI's precision current sensing, power management, and industrial Ethernet solutions with Lattice's low power FPGAs accelerates the development of efficient, compact, and thermal optimized designs."

See Live Demonstrations at Embedded World 2024

The new motion control board will be on display at embedded world 2024 from April 9-11, 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany. Visit Lattice's exhibit at Hall 4, Booth #528 to experience the innovative low power FPGA solutions enabling Industrial, Automotive, and Security applications at the Edge.

