Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2024 and Conference Call Date

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions for April, May and June 2024 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Cash Distributions:
Common Stock: $0.165 per share of common stock for each of April, May and June 2024, payable per the table below. This amount reflects the doubling of the dividend as a result of the 1-for-2 reverse stock split announced last week.
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
April 19
April 30
$0.165
May 17
May 31
$0.165
June 19
June 28
$0.165
Total for the Quarter:
$0.495
The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.
Series A Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.130208 per share of 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2024, payable per the table below:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
April 22
May 3
$0.130208
May 23
June 5
$0.130208
June 25
July 5
$0.130208
Total for the Quarter:
$0.390624
Earnings Announcement:
The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.
A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 9, 2024. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13744826.
The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecapital.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.
If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to capital@gladstonecompanies.com.
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.
Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.
SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation
View the original press release on accesswire.com