CJ 4DPLEX and Showtime Group Sign Deal for Eight ScreenX Theaters at CinemaCon 2024

The New Partnership will Bring the First 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Auditoriums to Taiwan This Year

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Showtime Cinemas, part of the Showtime Group and the second largest exhibitor in Taiwan, announced at CinemaCon today the two companies will be partnering on building eight revolutionary ScreenX auditoriums across Taiwan. The deal marks the beginning of a long-term and strategic partnership between CJ 4DPLEX and Showtime Group.

The first four theaters are expected to be completed before summer this year in northern, central and southern Taipei. Among the sites, Taichung Wenxin will bring both the inaugural ScreenX auditorium and the first EWD laser 4K projection system to Taiwan. The innovative theater, with a 22-meter-wide screen, will also boast Christie®ViveAudio array speakers. Additionally, Taipei Shin Shin, Kaohsiung Dream Times and Taichung Station will feature 4K laser projection systems, luxury seating and immersive audio. With a combined capacity of over 1,000 seats, these four theaters will cater to movie enthusiasts across Taiwan, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience.

ScreenX is a cutting-edge, cinematic technology that expands specially selected sequences of the film onto the left-and-right-side walls of the auditorium. Hailed as the world's first multi-projection cinema, ScreenX transports audiences into the action of the film by creating a 270-degree panoramic experience.

"This collaboration signifies a long-term commitment between CJ 4DPLEX and Showtime Group to deliver differentiated and unmatched cinematic experiences to audiences across Taiwan," added Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX. "Showtime Group's ScreenX auditoriums will boast luxury seating, expansive main screens, and immersive audio, coupled with our ScreenX technology, these theaters will be the ultimate premium destination for cinemagoers."

Showtime Group Vice President Clark Liao stated, "The novel technology of ScreenX will greatly meet consumers' movie-viewing needs for innovation and change. Showtime Cinemas has been continuously committed to enhancing the movie-watching experience and we are honored to join forces with CJ 4DPLEX."

Jongryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Showtime Group to introduce eight groundbreaking ScreenX auditoriums across Taiwan. Through our collaboration, we offer moviegoers an unforgettable journey with a 270 panoramic view into the heart of their favorite films."

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Showtime Group

Showtime Group owns shopping malls, cinemas and Resorts. Among them, Showtime Cinemas is committed to building high-quality cinemas. It currently has 17 locations and 184 theaters in Taiwan, with a seating capacity of 21,120, and ranks No. 2 in the market. The ScreenX theater will have eight theaters by mid-2025. Visit www.showtimes.com.tw for more information.

