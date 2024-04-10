Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Metals Announces Board Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is announcing that Mr. Steve Cook is retiring from his role as Independent Director and will remain as an advisor to the Company.

Ivan Bebek, CEO of Coppernico stated, "We thank Steve for his significant contributions to the Company and its predecessor over the past 11 years. His role was valuable both at Auryn and through the spin-out of Coppernico Metals in 2020, as well as during the recent developments of achieving social access and key drill Permits for our Sombrero Project. We wish Steve all the best in his future endeavors and look forward to the potential opportunities for collaboration in the future."

Coppernico remains committed to maintaining strong leadership and governance standards, with a dynamic board of directors ensuring continuity and success in its operations and endeavors.

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero project in Peru, its flagship project, and is reviewing additional premium projects in South America.

Coppernico is currently an unlisted public reporting issuer. The Company intends to be listed on a recognized stock exchange once it qualifies. For more information, please visit www.coppernicometals.com.

