Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan, the Board of Directors have approved an aggregate of 2,374,932 stock options ("Stock Options"), 1,054,556 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 379,744 deferred share units ("DSUs"), respectively, to its directors, certain officers, consultants and employees to acquire up to an aggregate of 3,809,232 common shares in the capital of the Company.

2,374,932 Stock Options were granted to directors, certain officers, consultants and employees to purchase up to an aggregate 2,374,932 common shares of the Company. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.395 per common share and will vest 1/3 six (6) months after the date of the grant, with an additional 1/3 vesting twelve (12) months after the date of grant, and the remaining 1/3 vesting two (2) years after the date of grant. The vesting schedule for Stock Options granted to investor relations employees will vest as to 2/3 after 12 months after the date of grant and the remaining 1/3 two (2) years after the date of grant. The Stock Options expire on April 9, 2029.

1,054,556 RSUs were granted to certain officers, consultants and employees, and will vest as to one-third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the grant.

379,744 DSUs were granted, which are solely awarded to the directors, and will be redeemable upon the retirement or replacement of a director.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacran Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204893

SOURCE: Cordoba Minerals Corp.