Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire the distribution business of DBH Osthandelsgesellschaft mbH ("DBH"), a specialty chemicals distributor focused on AM&A (Advanced Materials Additives) in Germany and Central Eastern Europe (CEE). The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024.

The acquisition reinforces Azelis' footprint in industrial chemicals, particularly within the AM&A market segments in Germany and the CEE region. Azelis enhances its lateral value chain by leveraging DBH's diverse product portfolio, its expertise in the German rubber and plastic additives market and its long-standing partnerships with blue-chip principals. Moreover, DBH's extensive customer base and strong local sales team strengthens the group's product offering and customer reach.

Established in 1990 and based in Berlin, DBH has grown to be a leader in AM&A in Germany and the CEE region. As a result of the acquisition, Azelis strengthens its team with 12 employees, including experienced sales specialists, supporting nearly 200 customers.

Majority owner, DBH, comments:

"We are delighted to join Azelis, as it represents a significant milestone for DBH. Our activities and expertise in advanced materials and additives complement Azelis' expertise in this field, and we are confident that this acquisition will greatly enhance our business both in Germany and in the wider CEE region. By joining forces, we will strengthen our position in the market, expand our offerings, and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Dr. Uwe Zakrzewski, Managing Director Azelis DACH, adds:

"We are thrilled to welcome the DBH team to Azelis. This acquisition represents an important step forward for Azelis, solidifying our position in the advanced materials and additives market in the EMEA region. With DBH's expertise and strong presence in this sector, we are confident that we will significantly reinforce our footprint and enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Together, we will unlock new growth opportunities and further strengthen Azelis' leadership in the industry."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 63,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2023). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

